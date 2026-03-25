Made-in-India – Arinox.ai & Altos Computing Join Forces to Bring India’s First Deployable Private AI-In-A-Box to Market at Scale

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Arinox.ai announced a strategic alliance with Altos Computing Ltd (an Acer Group company) to bring CommandCore™ — India’s first deployable Private-AI-In-A-Box — to market at national scale. The strategic alliance gives enterprises, PSUs, central and state government bodies, and regulated institutions direct access to fully-integrated, sovereign AI stack that they deploy on-prem, under their own control with zero dependence on any external cloud infrastructure, even without internet dependence.

CommandCore™ is not a cloud service. It is not a SaaS platform, It is a self-contained, air-gapped AI system that organizations receive, activate and own outright. It runs entirely within their own four walls. It operates in fully air-gapped environments. No internet connection. No cloud licensing. No vendor holds the keys to an organization’s intelligence. Enterprises and governments can own their data, their models, and every insight the system generates permanently and completely. The alliance makes this capability available at a national scale for the first time with Arinox’s CommandCore platform and Altos Computing’s enterprise infrastructure network.

Arinox’s CommandCore is Made-In-India & delivering on India’s Sovereign AI Mandate

CommandCore™, which is Made-in-India, is built specifically to meet the Indian government’s Sovereign AI mission directing PSUs, central ministries, GLUs and state governments to establish AI Centers of Excellence, AI Labs, and AI Launchpads within their own infrastructure and not depend on foreign cloud platforms.

India’s structured AI infrastructure build-out demands three things simultaneously: AI Centres of Excellence for sustained, production-scale AI development; AI Labs for departmental capability building and model experimentation; and AI Launchpads for rapid deployment and early-stage innovation across governance, industry, and public services. CommandCore™ powers all three be it edge, departmental or enterprise-grade.

With it, enterprises and government institutions set up a production-ready CoE, Lab or Launchpad without long waiting periods. CommandCore™ collapses the timeline from months into days.

The Arinox-Altos Computing alliance positions CommandCore™ as the infrastructure layer that converts India’s mandate into operational reality across every state, every ministry, every regulated enterprise, and every PSU that the IndiaAI Mission reaches.

“India is entering a decisive phase in its AI evolution, where sovereignty, security, and performance will define adoption. Through this alliance, CommandCore™ enables organisations to build their own private AI innovation ecosystems—from experimentation to production—entirely on-premise and aligned with national data priorities,” said Mr. Ajay Kharbanda, CEO, Arinox.ai.

What organizations gain with CommandCore™, India’s first deployable Private-AI-In-A-Box

Arinox built CommandCore™ as an answer to India’s sovereign AI infrastructure gap. It is a fully-integrated AI stack combining Altos Computing’s enterprise-grade compute, NVIDIA GPU architecture, and KOGO AI’s operating system. All this is delivered in a single deployable unit that organizations can activate and own from day one. Here’s what they gain with CommandCore™

Fully air-gapped, offline operation with no internet dependency ensures it functions in the most restricted environments including classified and defence-grade deployments

High-performance GPU architecture delivers the processing power that enterprise and government AI workloads demand

KOGO OS agentic intelligence layer ensures full-stack AI orchestration so organizations can develop, test, train and deploy AI agents within their own infrastructure

Complete data sovereignty so organizations can own their models, data and AI workflows with no external dependency or vendor lock-in with foreign cloud providers

Plug-and-Play activation ensures it is deployable in days not months. No lengthy infrastructure build-out or system integration is required

Price for CommandCore™ starts at ₹10.8 Lakhs with a three-year warranty. For the first time, an institution does not need an enterprise-scale budget to own a private, air-gapped AI environment. CommandCore™ makes sovereign AI accessible, not just aspirational.

Why the Arinox-Altos Computing Partnership matters now

Altos Computing has proven expertise in system integration and enterprise compute deployment and its alignment with the Make-in-India and Sovereign AI missions. Altos Computing brings the hardware credibility, nationwide distribution reach and market access that allow CommandCore™ to scale quickly and rapidly across India’s most demanding sectors. Together, the complete value chain is covered, from bare metal hardware to deployed intelligence.

This joint initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting India’s vision of becoming a global hub for trusted, secure, and locally governed AI innovation—while enabling enterprises to accelerate AI readiness and reduce deployment risks.

Ms. Priya Krishnamurthy, Director, Altos Computing Ltd

“This collaboration brings together complementary strengths to unlock the full potential of private AI in India. Together, we are building one of the most compelling, secure, and future-ready AI value propositions—tailored for India’s evolving digital and regulatory landscape,” said Ms. Priya Krishnamurthy, Director, Altos Computing Ltd.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Altos

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