Machine Vision Applications Help in Production Management and Product Quality for the Display Industry – Hikvision

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The display industry has very high requirements for production management and product quality. It has a multi-channel automatic process to be traced, and different process sections will produce different quality defects. Machine vision enables non-contact, high-precision, and high-speed detection, effectively overcoming the disadvantages of manual inspection and improving production efficiency.

Display Screen Production Management Code Reading

During processing in each production section, the product ID QR code information is identified and extracted using an image code reader or an industrial camera to enable production management across the entire supply chain.

Reading product code information through the reader to track inventory capacity, production process information and product production quality can help enterprises master the relevant digital information in the production process, locate problems immediately and prevent risks; at the same time, automatic code reading can also help enterprises save labor costs; through code tracking and traceability, product maintenance can quickly locate the problem products in the later stage It is convenient for enterprises to improve the reliability and safety of products.

Screen Defect Detection

Automatic detection of glass edge breakage, collapse, dirt, water droplets, cracks and other defects can be enabled by machine vision.

With the rapid development of mobile phones, industrial display devices, wearable devices, and tablet devices, the overall strength of the domestic display industry has been continuously enhanced, and leading enterprises are continually adjusting their industrial layout. In the production process of TFT-LCD, LTPS, CF, FPC, AMOLED, and other production lines, glass edges may be broken, stained, have water droplets, cracks, and other defects. Machine vision with deep learning technology is used for automatic detection, accurately identifying various types of panel edge defects and marking their locations.

LCD AOI Visual Inspection

Based on vision and image processing technology, accurately and quantitatively detect various LCD point, line and ‘Mura’ quality defects when the screen is powered.

To improve product yield, manufacturers of smartphones, pads, vehicle displays, LCD TVs, and other products need to carry out AOI visual inspection. Based on vision and image processing technology, the equipment for automatic optical defect detection under powered-screen conditions can detect various quality defects such as dirt, spots, scratches, bright lines, and ‘Mura’ in the cell section and module section of LCD. Accurate quantitative detection was performed.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

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