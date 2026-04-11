Lysora India Accelerates India SMB Networking Growth with iThinker Partnership, AI Cloud Innovation, and Strong Channel Strategy

- Advertisement -





Lysora India strengthens its India growth with iThinker as its national distributor, driving SMB networking expansion through AI-powered cloud solutions, strong partnerships, and a value-driven channel strategy. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajiv Singh, President, Lysora India and Mr. Harshal Charya, Business Head, iThinker, share insights on India growth, SMB opportunities, AI-driven solutions, and partner-focused strategy.

Mr. Rajiv Singh, President, Lysora India

Mr. Rajiv Singh, President, Lysora India

Can you give us an overview of Lysora India’s global presence and product portfolio?

Lysora India is a US-based organization with its headquarters in California and manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. In India, our headquarters is located in Mumbai, specifically in Andheri. We are a comprehensive networking solutions provider, offering a complete range of products including network access devices, gateways, switches, and point-to-point (P2P) solutions. Our portfolio is designed to meet the growing demands of modern businesses, particularly in the SMB and SME segments. What truly differentiates us is our integrated ecosystem, which combines robust hardware with an advanced, AI-powered cloud platform. This enables seamless network management, scalability, and efficiency for our partners and customers.

As a relatively new entrant in India, how do you see the market opportunity and key challenges?

India presents a massive opportunity, especially in the SMB and SME segments, which remain highly underpenetrated yet rapidly growing. However, the market is also complex and often confusing due to evolving government regulations and compliance requirements. Many OEMs struggle with certifications such as TEC and NCCS, which are essential for operating in India. At Lysora India, we entered the market fully prepared with all necessary certifications and compliance approvals. This gives us a strong foundation and builds trust among partners and customers. The SMB segment itself is huge—it is one of the largest opportunities in India today. With our solutions like access points, gateways, and switches, combined with a powerful cloud platform, we aim to become a preferred choice for SMB customers.

What makes Lysora India’s cloud platform unique in the networking space?

Our cloud platform is one of our biggest strengths. It is AI-enabled and designed to simplify network management for both partners and customers. The key advantage is that a single partner or system integrator can manage multiple projects and devices through one login ID. There are no limitations on devices or projects, and importantly, there is no subscription cost. This is a major differentiator in the market, where most competitors charge recurring fees. Our platform not only reduces operational complexity but also significantly improves efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

How does Lysora India create value for partners instead of just selling products?

We strongly believe in building value rather than simply pushing products into the market. Many companies focus on volume-driven sales, but our approach is different. We invest heavily in partner training and certification. We offer structured programs including sales certification, technical certification, and pre-sales and post-sales training. This ensures that our partners are well-equipped to deliver complete solutions. Additionally, we are focusing on the CCTV segment, where partners are currently facing challenges. By enabling CCTV partners with networking expertise, we help them expand their business portfolio and increase profitability. Our goal is to empower partners, not just supply products.

Can you elaborate on your partnership with iThinker and your channel strategy?

iThinker is our national distributor, and they bring strong technical expertise and a wide presence across India. Our decision to partner with iThinker was driven by their capability to deliver value-added services. We follow a value-driven channel strategy, where every distributor—whether national or regional—is expected to add value through technical support, training, and customer engagement. Our ecosystem ensures that from pre-sales to post-sales, there is complete support available. Lysora India, along with its distributors, is fully equipped to deliver a seamless experience to customers.

Mr. Harshal Charya, Business Head, iThinker

Mr. Harshal Charya, Business Head, iThinker

iThinker is already associated with multiple global brands. What makes Lysora India special for you?

At iThinker, we work with leading brands like Ruijie Networks, Zyxel Networks, Nureva, Netrack, and Synology. However, Lysora India stands out because of its strong focus on the SMB market and its unique cloud-based approach. We are proud to be the exclusive national distributor for Lysora in India. The brand brings a fresh perspective with high-quality, Vietnam-manufactured products and a strong commitment to innovation. The SMB segment alone accounts for nearly 70% of the total market, making it a huge opportunity. With Lysora India, we aim to capture a significant share of this space.

What are the key value propositions Lysora India brings to Indian customers and partners?

One of the biggest advantages is the free cloud platform, which simplifies network management and troubleshooting. Partners can resolve issues remotely, reducing the need for on-site visits and saving both time and cost. Additionally, Lysora India offers strong service support with a 3 to 5-year warranty, 24×7 call center assistance, remote management services (RMS), and quick 48-hour direct replacement, ensuring reliable performance and complete peace of mind for partners and customers.

What are your plans regarding manufacturing and localization in India?

Currently, all Lysora India products are manufactured in Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) and imported into India. However, all products are TEC-approved and compliant with Indian regulations. Looking ahead, we are actively exploring local manufacturing in India, with potential plans around 2028. This aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and will further strengthen our presence in the market.

How are you building your partner ecosystem across India?

India is a vast and diverse market, so we have adopted a structured channel approach that includes a national distributor (iThinker), regional distributors, system integrators, and direct engagement with end customers. We are also investing heavily in training and certification programs to empower partners and enhance their capabilities. By educating them about our solutions and value propositions, we aim to build long-term relationships and sustainable growth. Additionally, we are actively targeting the CCTV segment, which holds strong potential when integrated with networking solutions.

How is AI playing a role in Lysora India’s networking solutions?

AI is a key component of Lysora India’s offerings, enhancing both network design and troubleshooting. It enables accurate placement of access points, optimized Wi-Fi design, and faster diagnostics with quick issue resolution, making the overall networking process more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly.

How do you position Lysora India in the Indian market?

We position Lysora India as a value-for-money brand offering high-quality products backed by strong service support. Our key differentiators include a free AI-powered cloud platform, high partner margins, reduced operational costs, and reliable performance. Ultimately, we aim to make networking simpler, smarter, and more profitable for partners.

What message would you like to share with partners and customers?

Mr. Rajiv Singh: Lysora India is a fully compliant, future-ready brand with strong plans for India. We are committed to delivering long-term value, not just products.

With our AI-driven cloud, extensive training programs, and strong partner ecosystem, we aim to become a trusted and preferred OEM in the SMB segment.

Mr. Harshal Charya: We invite partners to experience Lysora India and give us an opportunity to support their business. We are confident that together, we can grow and create long-term success in the Indian market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lysora India

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 266