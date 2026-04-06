LVL Zero Unveils First Cohort of 10 Gaming Startups, Showcasing India’s Next Wave of Global Game Developers

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LVL Zero, India’s first-of-its-kind gaming incubator backed by MIXI Global Investments, Nazara Technologies, and ChimeraVC, announced the selection of 10 startups for its inaugural cohort. Chosen from over 240 applications, the cohort represents a new generation of Indian game developers building for global audiences across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

The selected startups include Arckon Arts, Impulse Mechanics, Kalp Studio, Kyrel Games, Prescription Studios, Rudrac Games, Trojan Productions, Wrought Studio, Xigma Games, and YK Game Studio, spanning a diverse mix of genres, formats, and development stages.

Collectively, these startups reflect the evolving shape of India’s gaming ecosystem, with teams ranging from solo developers to studios of up to 5 team members, and projects across strategy, narrative, puzzle, simulation, and horror genres.

A New Generation of Indian Game Developers

The cohort highlights a clear shift in Indian game development from mobile-first, services-led work to original IP creation with global ambition. Eight out of the ten selected startups are building for PC and console platforms, signalling a growing push toward premium, high-production-value experiences.

From a mid-core 4X strategy title like Metal Haven by Xigma Games to Raahi by Kalp Studio, a culturally rooted slice-of-life experience set in a 1990s Goa-inspired town, the cohort showcases both technical ambition and creative diversity.

Narrative-driven titles such as PHi: The Broken Strings by Kyrel Games and Last Day Lockdown by Wrought Studio reflect a rising focus on emotionally resonant storytelling, while experimental concepts like Chiklet’s Human Products by YK Game Studio, which reverses traditional survival mechanics, highlight the willingness of Indian developers to explore unconventional ideas.

Diverse Stages, Unified Ambition

The selected startups span the full development lifecycle:

One live product already in the market

Two titles in beta or soft-launch

Five in alpha with playable builds or demos

Early-stage and prototype products under active development

This diversity underscores LVL Zero’s focus on supporting startups across stages while addressing a critical industry gap, helping teams transition from early prototypes to market-ready products.

India’s Cultural Identity Meets Global Design

Several startups in the cohort are incorporating Indian themes, cultural elements, and storytelling into their games, not as a niche, but as a global differentiator.

Titles like Raahi and Twin Flames draw from Indian settings, mythology, and philosophy to create experiences designed for international audiences, reflecting a broader shift toward culturally rooted yet globally relevant IP creation.

Inside the 100-Day Incubation Program

Each selected startup will receive an equity-free grant of USD 10,000, along with access to LVL Zero’s structured 100-day incubation program.

The program is divided into three phases:

Ignition (Days 1–15): Startups define clear milestones, align with mentors, and set execution goals

Startups define clear milestones, align with mentors, and set execution goals Core Build (Days 16–70): Sprint-based development cycles focused on product iteration, testing, and validation

Sprint-based development cycles focused on product iteration, testing, and validation Market Readiness (Days 71–100): Go-to-market planning, publisher outreach, and investor readiness

By the end of the program, startups are expected to deliver playable builds, refined GTM strategies, and investor/publisher-ready pitches.

Beyond Capital: Building for Scale

In addition to funding, LVL Zero provides:

Dedicated mentorship from 28+ global industry experts

Publisher access across PC, console, and mobile ecosystems

QA and Global Paytesting support

Investor readiness and fundraising guidance

Ecosystem access across Nazara Technologies, MIXI Global Investments, and ChimeraVC networks.

This execution-first approach is designed to help startups navigate the most critical phase of game development, turning strong ideas into scalable, market-ready products.

Mr. Krish Anurag, Managing Partner at Chimera VC and Founding Partner at LVL Zero

Mr. Krish Anurag, Managing Partner at Chimera VC and Founding Partner at LVL Zero said, “LVL Zero was built to address a structural gap in the ecosystem where access to capital, distribution, knowledge, and talent existed, but lacked integration. What we’re seeing with this inaugural cohort is a strong validation of that thesis. These founders are not just building games, they are building with a global-first mindset from day one. What stands out is their willingness to iterate, test, and push beyond traditional boundaries of the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our focus over the next 100 days is to help them sharpen that edge through structured execution, rapid learning cycles, and access to the right networks, so they can scale from promising prototypes to globally competitive products.”

“What’s exciting about this cohort is the clear shift toward original IP and global product thinking. Indian developers are increasingly moving beyond building for just the domestic market and are embracing the reality that gaming is a global, highly competitive industry. At the same time, there is a growing awareness around aligning product, market, and distribution early in the journey. Through LVL Zero, we’re enabling founders to better understand how publishers think, how markets behave, and how to position their games in a crowded global landscape. That alignment will be critical in helping these teams convert strong ideas into commercially successful products,” commented Mr. Deepak MV, Head of Strategy, Nazara Technologies.

Mr. Tomoharu Urabe, Managing Director of Investments at MIXI Global Investments, Inc

“This cohort represents a new generation of Indian founders who are ready to think and build beyond geographical boundaries. What is particularly encouraging is the diversity of ideas and the growing emphasis on game design, storytelling, and global relevance. Programs like LVL Zero play an important role in opening up access to mentorship, markets, and global perspectives while also instilling discipline and clarity in execution. Building globally competitive games requires not just creativity, but strong teams, structured thinking, and the ability to learn quickly. We believe this cohort has the potential to take meaningful steps in that direction,”said Mr. Tomoharu Urabe, Managing Director of Investments at MIXI Global Investments, Inc.

Strengthening India’s Position in Global Game Development

With its inaugural cohort, LVL Zero aims to play a catalytic role in shaping India’s next generation of game studios, teams that are not only building original IP but are also competing in global markets from day one. As Indian developers increasingly move beyond mobile and embrace cross-platform development, culturally rooted storytelling, and emerging technologies, initiatives like LVL Zero are expected to accelerate the country’s emergence as a key hub for global game development.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LVL Zero

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