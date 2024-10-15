Luxriot Expands India Presence with Strategic Focus on Security and Surveillance Solutions

- Advertisement -

Luxriot, a provider in Video Management Software (VMS) solutions, announced its entry in India as part of its strategic expansion into high-growth markets. The company aims to deliver cutting-edge surveillance technologies tailored to both public and private sectors, addressing the specific security challenges faced by Indian industries.

Luxriot’s expansion strategy includes significant investment in local partnerships. The company plans to empower Indian system integrators with technical support and comprehensive training, equipping them to leverage Luxriot’s solutions for industry-specific challenges. These collaborations are integral to localizing Luxriot’s offerings and ensuring they are adapted to meet the unique needs of Indian businesses.

Mr Orestis Demetriades, President, Luxriot

“As we expand into the Indian market, we are committed to bringing tailored security solutions that address the specific needs of industries here. India’s rapid growth across key sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and retail presents a unique opportunity for us to deliver advanced, scalable technologies that enhance security infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with local partners to create solutions that not only meet today’s challenges but also drive innovation for the future,” said Mr Orestis Demetriades, President, Luxriot.

Luxriot’s offerings embodies an intelligent and proactive approach to video and data management that seamlessly integrates with existing security systems, enabling businesses to achieve a ‘single pane of glass’ environment that allows for streamlined collaboration between legacy systems and Luxriot’s innovative solutions. By adopting this approach, Indian businesses can protect critical infrastructure, optimize security operations, and reduce the costs associated with upgrading older technologies.

Mr. Sandesh Kaup, Director, Luxriot, India

“We recognize the immense potential India offers, especially in sectors where IoT and AI-driven surveillance solutions are increasingly critical,” said Mr. Sandesh Kaup, Director, Luxriot, India. “Our commitment is to help Indian industries enhance their security infrastructure through the combination of our global expertise and localized support.”

Luxriot’s expansion into India focuses on providing sector-specific solutions, targeting industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT and technology, automotive, energy, and retail. These sectors, often managing high-value assets, can benefit significantly from Luxriot’s scalable technology, which meets diverse security requirements. In manufacturing, for example, robust surveillance is critical to securing production lines, while in the energy sector, the protection of critical infrastructure is paramount.

Supporting India’s Smart City Initiatives: Luxriot’s entry aligns closely with India’s Smart City initiatives, with the company offering advanced surveillance solutions to address urban safety, manage traffic, and secure transportation hubs. With its initiatives towards real-time awareness and response management, supporting law enforcement, prison security, retail safety, and construction site surveillance through AI-powered video analytics and IoT integration, Luxriot aims to revolutionize the security landscape in India.

Mr. Vitaly Bondarenko, Chief Technology Officer, Luxriot

Mr. Vitaly Bondarenko, Chief Technology Officer, Luxriot, said, “Our focus is on integrating cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies into surveillance systems to help Indian businesses improve operational efficiency and security. By offering a flexible and comprehensive platform, we aim to enable companies to unify their data and video management seamlessly. We are eager to contribute to India’s diverse industries, from public safety to energy, through our adaptable approach to solving complex security challenges with intelligent solutions.By supporting widely used protocols such as Modbus, MQTT, and OPC, we enable businesses to streamline processes like building management, SCADA operations, and video analytics. Our technology is especially valuable in addressing the complex challenges faced in sectors such as public safety, industrial, oil and gas, and energy.”.

As the landscape of security continues to evolve, Luxriot remains committed to bringing innovative, AI-driven solutions to India’s surveillance ecosystem. The company’s integration of AI, IoT, and big data into its VMS platform positions Luxriot to meet the rising demand for advanced security solutions across a range of sectors. From public safety to critical infrastructure, Luxriot is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of surveillance in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Luxriot

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 121