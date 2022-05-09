Lupin Goes Live with SAP S/4 HANA on HPE GreenLake to Drive Digital Transformation

- Advertisement -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Lupin Limited (Lupin) has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to run its advanced SAP S/4HANA® mission-critical environment to accelerate digitization, transform critical business processes and improve performance.

Lupin is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres, and more than 20,000 professionals working globally. Lupin recognized the need to digitize more applications, improve scalability, decrease risk of security breaches and eliminate critical data loss. To successfully transition Lupin’s existing SAP ERP Central Component to S/4 HANA, a pay-per-use model with minimal upfront investment was deployed.

“At Lupin, our priority was to transition to a highly scalable and flexible IT infrastructure to manage the variable demands from the business and to support new projects and initiatives without compromising data security,” said Sreeji Gopinathan, Chief Information Officer at Lupin. “HPE proposed an entire end-to-end solution with HPE GreenLake to manage our applications from a single platform. With this solution, we retain our mission-critical data and technology within our own data centers and have a solution that delivers the highest levels of availability and security, which are both crucial to our business.”

Lupin selected the HPE GreenLake platform which offers scalability and delivers the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model. With the data stored on-premises, the platform also meets compliance and regulatory requirements. The platform offers a dashboard to monitor and plan the daily consumption of resources and provides complete visibility of IT spend to improve budget planning and forecasting.

“We are excited to partner with Lupin and offer them the HPE GreenLake platform to obtain the best on-premises cloud experience to address their current and future business challenges,” said Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India. “Customers are increasingly choosing the HPE GreenLake platform to obtain the best cloud experience for their industry-critical workloads.”

The solution, delivered as a cloud service through the HPE GreenLake platform, uses HPE Superdome Flex, for in-memory processing and mission-critical capabilities, resulting in superior performance for SAP S/4 HANA workloads. HPE also delivers much-improved application and data availability with HPE Primera and HPE Service Guard. As SAP is a mission-critical business workload for Lupin, HPE GreenLake management services help Lupin remotely monitor, operate and optimize its infrastructure and applications across the entire environment – from edge to cloud.

