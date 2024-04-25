Lumina Datamatics Clinches Dual Honors at IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards

- Advertisement -

Lumina Datamatics, a leading partner in providing Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to several global companies in the Publishing and Retail industries proudly announces its remarkable achievement of winning two prestigious IMC RBNQ Milestone Merit Recognition Awards! The company has been honored with awards in the Customers Category and the Operations Category on 19th April, 2024 in Mumbai.

The IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (RBNQA) instituted by the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1995, is one of the most esteemed quality awards in India and is considered as a benchmark of excellence. It celebrates organizations that demonstrate exemplary performance and excellence in various business domains. The criteria and the process of evaluation for this award are as rigorous as some of the most renowned international quality excellence awards.

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics

Speaking about this remarkable feat, Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics said, “We are extremely delighted to receive two IMC RBNQA 2023 awards. This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence across all facets of our organization. I appreciate the commitment and dedication of all our fellow employees in this journey”.

Lumina Datamatics remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By focusing on optimizing operations and delivering exceptional customer experiences, Lumina Datamatics has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for its clients worldwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lumina Datamatics

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429