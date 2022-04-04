Lumina Datamatics Bags Award for Exemplary Work in Data Modernization and Innovation! 

- Advertisement -

Lumina Datamatics Limited, one of the largest service providers to global publishers and eCommerce companies, bagged the Rubrik Customer Award for their outstanding innovation and responsible action towards data management.

‘Rubrik Customer Awards’ honours organisations that demonstrate excellence in data security innovation. Lumina Datamatics was awarded the ‘Forward – Data Modernisation Excellence Award‘ for their innovation, market performance, and strategic, collaborative deployment of Rubrik software for data security and publishing. The company shares this recognition alongside other players viz., LTI – Larsen & Toubro Infotech from India, Oiltanking Asia Pacific from Singapore, and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from Indonesia.

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics Limited

Rubrik Awards is an annual recognition that celebrates leading implementations in Data Modernisation and Cyber Resiliency technologies. The organisation is a leading example of data security strategies and, in doing so, advocates for resilient business in the digital age.

“Protecting our data and technology is of immense importance to our customers and us. We are delighted by the recognition our work has achieved. Every organisation in the digital economy must put efforts towards data modernisation and cyber resilience,” said Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics Limited.

