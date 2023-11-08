Lumikai features in the top 10 VC list, in Drake Star Global Gaming Report Q3 2023

- Advertisement - -

Lumikai becomes the only Indian fund to be featured in Drake Star’s Global Gaming Report Q3 2023. The brand clocks a position in the top 10 gaming investors list in the seed-focused category. With a strategic focus on seed to early-stage funding, Lumikai’s portfolio includes start-ups that are at the intersection of technology, culture, and new media. Spearheading the gaming and interactive media sectors in the country, Lumikai has backed some of India’s leading companies like Eloelo, Bombay Play, Loco, Studio Sirah, Supernova and more.

Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner

On achieving this milestone, Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner said, “For a fund that started almost 3 years ago, we at Lumikai are extremely proud to be part of Drake Star’s Top 10 Financial Gaming Investors 2023 in the Seed Focus category. Making this win even more special is the fact that we are the only Indian VC to feature on the list. We are committed to be at the forefront of powering India’s gaming economy, and we will continue to enable the best interactive media and gaming founders across India.”

India’s gaming and interactive media landscape is currently in a transformational phase and is to hit the $7.5 Bn valuation mark by FY28. Lumikai is focused on aiding the industry and the country’s economic growth. With a strong commitment to empowering India’s gaming and interactive media sectors, Lumikai funds game-changing, early-stage founders with a bold vision for the future. Their focus is to build win-win partnerships with an aim to build a high-impact community of game-changing founders, strategic investors, and ecosystem leaders to catalyse India’s golden age of interactive media.

