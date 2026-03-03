LTSCT Rolls Out LCC40 IoT Module at Mobile World Congress

- Advertisement -

L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, rolled out its LCC40 IoT module at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The launch marks LTSCT’s entry into the LTE Cat‑1 bis segment and comes at a time when India is accelerating the phase‑out of legacy 2G networks and industries are seeking dependable, future‑ready IoT connectivity.

Designed for large‑scale deployments across utilities and industry, LCC40 provides reliable, scalable and long‑lifecycle connectivity, helping customers reduce integration time and speed up field deployment connectivity solutions for India’s evolving digital infrastructure. The launch represents a significant step toward building a trusted, domestic alternative to imported IoT connectivity modules, strengthening India’s digital infrastructure while reinforcing LTSCT’s role in the global connectivity ecosystem.

Built on 3GPP Release 14, the LCC40 supports 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink speeds in a compact Land Grid Array (LGA) form factor. It features an ARM Cortex‑M3 processor for efficient on‑module protocol handling and provides USB 2.0 and Universal Asynchronous Receiver‑Transmitter (UART) interfaces for simplified system integration.

With Power Saving Mode and Cat‑1 bis capabilities, the module offers a practical, future‑ready migration path from 2G to 4G, enabling better coverage, higher throughput and lower operational costs.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, LTSCT said, “India is at a critical inflection point as legacy networks are being phased out and large-scale IoT deployments demand more reliable, future-ready connectivity. The launch of LCC40 is well-timed with this industry transition and aligns closely with our broader strategy of building scalable, reliable connectivity solutions that address real-world deployment challenges. Made-in-India and designed for the world, LCC40 strengthens the domestic semiconductor ecosystem, reduces reliance on imports, and supports national priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat while enabling customers across utilities, mobility, and financial services to scale with confidence.”

Purpose‑built for long‑lifecycle IoT applications, the LCC40 addresses key field challenges such as Radio Frequency (RF) sensitivity, Over‑the‑Air (OTA) reliability, power fluctuations, roaming constraints and certification complexity. It is fully deployment‑ready and engineered to deliver predictable performance at scale across varied conditions. Ideal for smart metering across the energy, water and gas sectors, LCC40 is built for high‑risk, always‑on environments. It provides stable connectivity, dependable OTA updates and long‑term support, helping utilities reduce downtime, cut maintenance costs and scale future‑ready smart metering systems.

