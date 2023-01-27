LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers

- Advertisement - -

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on-premises core systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner. Kim Vogel, GM Insurance Sales for Microsoft Corp.LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on-premises core systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.

The solution brings together LTIMindtree’s core modernization expertise, migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek’s industry-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform ‘Duck Creek OnDemand’, and Microsoft’s comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation, cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree’s comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and transform their businesses.

“Insurers of all sizes are increasingly looking to tap into SaaS-based core systems to boost their ability to launch new products, reach new customers, and provide differentiated experiences” said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at LTIMindtree. “Our solution will help them take a holistic approach to ‘core-to-experience’ transformation for thriving in the marketplace of the future.”

Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.

“As customer demands and digital technologies evolve, insurers must drive continuous product innovation, accelerated speed-to-market, higher responsiveness, and personalized omnichannel experiences to stay relevant and resilient,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “This solution will make it faster and easier for insurers to achieve their strategic goals by realizing future-ready, cloud-based core systems.”

Kim Vogel, GM Insurance Sales for Microsoft Corp.

“Amid a fast-changing insurance landscape, it is imperative for insurers to thrive on disruption and convergence by empowering intelligent insurance,” said Kim Vogel, GM Insurance Sales for Microsoft Corp. “By combining capabilities of Microsoft, Duck Creek, and LTIMindtree, this solution will enable new ways for insurers to boost agility, delight customers, drive new business models, enhance partner collaboration, and achieve better business outcomes. It will help insurers leapfrog operational challenges and complexities to deliver higher availability, scalability, security, and resiliency of their core systems.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.