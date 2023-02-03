Friday, February 3, 2023
LTIMindtree Partners with Criteo to Drive IT Operational Efficiency

By NCN News Network
LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability.

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end IT services to support Criteo’s global operations across all functions. This includes supporting Criteo’s Microsoft Azure Cloud environment, developing a unified data platform, and providing end-user services for its service desk, field, device engineering and Enterprise Service Management.

Béatrice Mabille (Molla)
Beatrice Mabille, VP Internal IT, Criteo.

“Enabling Criteo with modern IT systems and capabilities remains a key priority in this fast-moving business environment,” said Beatrice Mabille, VP Internal IT, Criteo. “We look forward to our continued strategic partnership with LTIMindtree.”

Sudhir Chaturvedi
Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

“We are excited to be a part of Criteo’s business journey as its first-ever strategic IT outsourcing partner,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree. “A successful first year of our engagement has further validated the power of our industry-leading domain and digital capabilities in helping Criteo drive greater value, innovation, and sustainable long-term growth.”

 

