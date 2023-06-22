LTIMindtree Launches Canvas.ai, A Generative AI Platform To Accelerate Concept-To-Value Realization For Enterprises

- Advertisement - -

LTIMindtree launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles.

Canvas.ai is among the first-of-its-kind platform designed to help enterprises jump start and scale generative AI capabilities, bolstering business innovation and engineering productivity. Leveraging well-architected framework and sound governance measures, Canvas.aieffectively manages proprietary and industry-specific data, whilefactoring its ethical use, sustainability, privacy and security. The platform-based architecture of Canvas.ai caters to the business requirements of three key personas –creators who build the generative AI solutions, admins who manage, and users who consume governed generative AI solutions.

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree said, “Generative AI is a seminal trend that is slating the next phase of autonomous enterprises. Through our 4E model of Educate, Experience, Explore and Employ, we remain invested in helping our clientsadopt and adapt generative AI ways of working. We are happy to note that several global clients are already leveraging Canvas.ai to solve for unique business needs in their journey towards digital transformation and cutting-edge experience.”

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at LTIMindtree

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at LTIMindtree said,“ With Canvas.ai, clients gain access to LTIMindtree’s partnership with leading Large Language Model (LLM) providers and ecosystem of proprietary accelerators, domain-specific solution and product offerings, and future-ready talent pool. This will help clients harness the power of Generative AI and build out solutions for data monetization, productivity co-pilots, and engineering frameworks. Furthermore, the platform-centric designof Canvas.ai makesit adept at facilitating standardization, while accommodating the upgrades to generative AI technology, promoting enterprise-wide efficiencyand reducing infrastructure and operating costs in the long term as clients digitize their core businesses.”

Canvas.ai guarantees up to 40-50% reduction in time and effort for app modernization and cloud migration programs.

