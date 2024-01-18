LTIMindtree delivers 3.5% YoY USD revenue growth

- Advertisement - -

LTIMindtree announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, as approved by its Board of Directors.

“Our strong operational performance in a seasonally weak quarter speaks about the organization’s resilience amid the continuing macro challenges. For the quarter, we reported a revenue of USD 1.08 billion, a 3.5% YoY growth in USD terms, an EBIT margin of 15.4%, an increase of 150 bps YoY, and a PAT margin of 13%, an increase of 140 bps YoY.

We have booked our highest-ever order inflow at USD 1.5 billion, representing a 21% increase YoY, and our strong cash flow metrics helped us cross INR 10,000 crore in cash and investment balance. These strong indicators make us confident to deliver on our path to success as we enter the new year.”

Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended December 31, 2023

In USD:

Revenue at $1,083.7 million (growth of 0.8% Q-o-Q / 3.5% Y-o-Y)

Net profit at $140.5 million (growth of 0.1% Q-o-Q / 15.6% Y-o-Y)

In INR:

Revenue at ₹90,166 million (growth of 1.2% Q-o-Q / 4.6% Y-o-Y)

Net profit at ₹11,693 million (growth of 0.6% Q-o-Q / 16.8% Y-o-Y)

Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (YTD FY24 vs YTD FY23)

In USD:

Revenue at $3,217.9 million (growth of 5.6%)

Net profit at $421.1 million (growth of 2.7%)

In INR:

Revenue at ₹2,66,241 million (growth of 8.7%)

Net profit at ₹34,839 million (growth of 5.7%)

Other highlights:

Clients:

739 active clients as of December 31, 2023

$5 million+ clients increased by 5 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 149

$10 million+ clients increased by 8 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 89

$20 million+ clients increased by 3 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 40

$50 million+ clients increased by 1 on a Y-o-Y basis, total 12

People:

82,471 professionals as of December 31, 2023

Trailing 12 months attrition was 14.2%

