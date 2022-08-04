LTI Partners with Saviynt to Deliver Intelligent Identity Solutions to Enterprises Worldwide

- Advertisement - -

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has partnered with Saviynt, a leading provider of enterprise cloud identity solutions. The partnership combines Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud with LTI’s Active XDR (extended Detection & Response) capabilities to provide organizations with improved identity management and security threat protection during digital transformation.

Accelerated cloud adoption and the proliferation of critical applications have transformed today’s business environment. As companies attempt to innovate at the speed of business and gain a competitive edge, digital advancements through cloud-first initiatives have created significant IT and security risk challenges.

Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI

Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said, “LTI has partnered with Saviynt to assist our clients to manage evolving cyber risks where identity plays a crucial role. Saviynt brings proven leadership delivering next-generation identity governance and privileged access management solutions to enterprises. This partnership will augment our Active XDR offering and deliver unmatched agility, compliance, and control to our customers as they transform identity operations.”

Identity plays a vital role in improving overall security posture and enabling better cyber controls for modern enterprises. LTI and Saviynt will deliver integrated solutions seamlessly across cloud and hybrid environments. The integrated solution will address new identity security challenges emerging from remote and hybrid workforces, cloud adoption, and changing regulatory compliance requirements around the globe.

Mr. Amit Saha, CEO, Saviynt

Mr. Amit Saha, CEO, Saviynt, said, “At Saviynt, we’re helping the world’s largest companies transform their cloud security posture and deliver better cyber controls through identity access and governance. We are thrilled to be working with LTI to help customers better manage security risks at a time when the threat landscape is changing daily. Saviynt’s cloud-native approach to identity, coupled with LTI’s experience and XDR services, will provide organizations with an unparalleled solution to improve security posture in the cloud era”.

