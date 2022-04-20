LTI FY22 Revenue at USD 2.1 billion, growth of 25.9%, Q4 FY22 USD Revenues up 27.5% YoY

- Advertisement -

LTI selected by a Global Fortune 500 financial services company for an end-to-end managed services engagement involving transformation, governance and support for middleware and data as part of their global technology function. The company had a revenue growth of Q4 FY22 (In Indian Rupees): Revenue at INR 43,016 million; growth at 4.0% QoQ and 31.6% YoY & Full year FY22 (In Indian Rupees): Revenue at INR 156,687 million; growth at 26.7% YoY.

A Global Fortune 500 corporation, a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and financial data, has selected LTI as its primary partner for an engagement involving data and digital services to integrate its data platforms with its recent acquisition. Selected by a Global Fortune 500 consumer goods company as their strategic partner for data and analytics work to transform and gain insights across their most critical business functions of manufacturing, supply chain, marketing and creation of a metadata hub

Engaged by a key government body in the public healthcare space to develop an eco-system and technology infrastructure providing, storing and improving access to relevant public data and supporting public health insurance programs. Selected by a large metals and mining company for an ERP managed services engagement involving key business modules like transportation management, technology, customer and supplier engagement across its legal entities and over 40 operating units. It is selected by a property and casualty insurance provider based in North America to integrate core systems and financial data for multiple lines of business across numerous subsidiaries into a centralized enterprise data warehouse. A top healthcare provider in the Middle East has selected LTI, through its strategic partnership with a regional leader, for support on its security and network operation center. A large bank has selected LTI to revamp its website to cover all aspects of a digital experience, hosting in cloud and maintenance. A global financial services company in Europe has selected LTI to outsource its client servicing desk and build a digital workspace for its employees.

Selected by a global security services firm to set up a digital command center to monitor Infrastructure and network, and ensure minimal disruption. by a North American utility company to manage core applications and operations’ systems to ensure streamlining of SLAs and adherence to business KPIs, reduction of costs and efficiency in operations

LTI Recognized as Leader Across all Six Quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report USA 2021. It has positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Duck Creek IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, Top 10 list in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix IT Service Provider of the Year 2022. LTI Ranked 1 in Top ITS Challengers list in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix IT Service Provider of the Year 2022.

