L&T Technology to expand its Industry 4.0 suite of offerings in North America and Develop New Manufacturing Solutions

L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has unveiled a new suite of offerings centered around Industry 4.0 technologies for key verticals like transportation, medical devices and hi-tech and making use of latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D-vision systems, and connected machines.

LTTS’ team of engineers is developing implementable services and solutions on transformational technologies to usher in the new manufacturing age for customers in North America. To this end, the Company recently launched a new center of excellence in its Peoria, Illinois design center to offer turnkey solutions that combine customer product concepts with LTTS’ design, simulation, proof of concept, and prototyping capabilities.

Named as 1DigitalPlace Center of Excellence, the Peoria CoE will leverage next-generation manufacturing technologies and enable customers to redefine their product journeys. The areas of applications include AI, robotics, 3D-vision systems, and connected machines. With a focus on communicating machine language with cutting-edge Manufacturing Execution Systems and enabling next-gen digital twins, LTTS will help drive innovative solutions across the digital manufacturing spectrum in the USA. LTTS’ digital manufacturing services will provide customers with a one-stop-shop solution that covers everything from product design system sourcing to delivery and aftermarket.

Over the years, LTTS has undertaken significant investments across 7 major design centers in the USA across Peoria, Rockford, Il. Plano TX, Santa Clara, Dublin, Ohio, Windsor Locks, CT and Bettendorf, IA, focusing on design, engineering and manufacturing services for customers in multiple industries.

The Company plans to further expand these design hubs to offer various services, including embedded software and hardware solutions, and advanced process analytics utilizing AI, ML, and predictive maintenance.

LTTS works with 69 Fortune 500 companies and brings specialized engineering and R&D skills to enhance their profitability, regulatory compliance and productivity from concept development through launch, positively impacting the entire product lifecycle.

Mr. Rodney Duran, Vice President, Digital Manufacturing Services North America at L&T Technology Services

“To be a strategic differentiator, and drive meaningful customer experience (CX), LTTS strives to become a key enabler of the digital economy in today’s experience-driven marketplace. Our design and engineering hubs in the USA represent the convergence of our digital innovation and consulting capabilities to support our global customers in the process industry. Amid the recent tech shake-up and the growing business complexity, organizations are constantly juggling multiple competing priorities. They are looking at partners who can recognize and continually value add to the relationship. We collaborate with our customers to align them with new market realities through sophisticated solutions and industry best practices” said Rodney Duran, Vice President, Digital Manufacturing Services North America at L&T Technology Services.

