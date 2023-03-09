L&T Technology Services unveils CoE to Offer Suite of Automotive Solutions on AWS

- Advertisement - -

L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Mysore (Karnataka, India) that leverages the power of the cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The CoE will allow LTTS to transition its suite of cutting-edge technologies focused on the future of mobility and reduce time-to-market for end customers. By leveraging AWS infrastructure, LTTS will provide an opportunity to use AWS to support the automotive domain.

With its rich engineering domain expertise in Electric, Autonomous, and Connected Vehicles (EACV), LTTS has been helping OEMs to develop next-generation Vehicles and Aircraft that have tailored solutions focused on safety and security. The new CoE will leverage LTTS’ cross-disciplinary skillsets covering embedded, mechanical, and digital facets of engineering.

LTTS has been actively working with global technology leaders like AWS to bring digital engineering solutions to end customers on the cloud. AnnotAI, Connected Cars, and SafeX are some of the LTTS solutions that will be deployed in AWS Marketplace to optimize R&D innovation on the cloud to create enterprise-leading technology solutions.

LTTS’ industry leading mobility solutions are helping OEMs to build innovative next-generation vehicles to meet and exceed the standards for transport safety, security, and emission regulations. LTTS’ AnnotAI, Connected Cars and SafeX solutions have already been deployed for leading global Automotive OEMs and Tier-1 customers, helping them reap significant faster time-to-market benefits. As part of the CoE, AWS software-defined vehicle and AWS IoT FleetWise will be used alongside LTTS’ digital offerings to collect and transfer the vehicle data to the cloud in near real time.

AnnotAI: For the purpose of developing and testing a self-driving artificial intelligence (AI), a large amount of data is required, along with more engineering and data labeling services. LTTS’ intelligent data annotation platform AnnotAI provides smart labelling to media assets such as text, image, video, and LiDAR, thus empowering global vehicle manufacturers in their drive towards Level 5 autonomy (full driving automation or where the dynamic driving task is eliminated).

Connected Car: LTTS’ Connected Car technologies offers automotive clients with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, cloud services and connectivity modules which support in development of V2X platform definition, while implementing secured gateways and avoiding malicious attacks.

SafeX: The automotive industry faces unique challenges when it comes to developing state-of-the-art software. SafeX DevOps and CI/CD automation allows automotive manufacturers to accelerate their releases while ensuring security and mitigating the risk of failed or recalled software releases.

L&T Technology Services’ Suite of Cutting-Edge Technologies Has Resulted in Proven Benefits for Global Customers: A Spokesperson from BMW Group said, “The AnnotAI platform from LTTS, by enabling state-of-the-art image, video, and LiDAR data annotation capabilities on AWS, is driving a robust and integrated validation framework for BMW Group and helping the global leader in luxury vehicles engineer innovative and sustainable vehicles for the future.”

Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services

Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, “Electric, Autonomous and Connected Vehicle (EACV) is the first of our six big bets that are helping global automotive players accelerate their technological development journey towards an autonomous and sustainable future built on the highest considerations of security and safety. By working with AWS, LTTS can help global automotive organizations realize the full potential of its high-performance and scalable technologies built on an agile AWS cloud infrastructure.”

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business, AWS India & South Asia

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business, AWS India & South Asia (Amazon Web Services India Pvt. Ltd.) said, “The digital transformation in the automotive industry is accelerating, in many cases thanks to innovative solutions coming from our AWS partners. LTTS’ digital engineering offerings will help our joint customers realize the benefits of moving to the cloud, such as reduced time to market, increased business value and accelerated pace of digital innovation. With the launch of the new Centre of Excellence in India, LTTS will enable customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) with a broader range of services and solutions to support their digital transformation journeys.”

Mr. Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group

Mr. Akshat Vaid, Partner at Everest Group said, “For some years now, innovation in mobility has been software and technology centric with themes such as hybrid and electric, autonomous driving, connected experiences, and shared mobility, continuing to be top ER&D spend segments. Cloud and edge computing are naturally at the front and centre in this new era of automotive engineering. Alliances between cloud leaders and engineering service providers will go a long way in helping OEMs in driving best engineering outcomes and in the process creating new possibilities for their end-consumers.”

