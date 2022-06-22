L&T Technology Services is Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

- Advertisement -

L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified in India as it fared extremely well across parameters like credibility, respect, fairness, pride and employee camaraderie along with high global Trust Index Survey Score.

Great Place to Work-Certified- is the global authority on building and sustaining workplace culture. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year.

83% Employee Participation in the Survey marked the trust that employees have in the organisation that their feedback will be acted upon. 81% Of the Employees applauded Management for demonstrating Care for employee wellbeing during the Covid Period.

Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services

Mr. Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T Technology, said, “At LTTS, we encourage our workforce to increase their expertise by making them empowered in various roles and enhance their contribution to society. This has helped in creating a productive work environment and a leadership pipeline comprising of problem-solving, trustworthy, self-confident, and passionate employees. To be Great Place to Work-Certified is a testament to the efforts that every member of the LTTS family has put in, to make it a preferred workplace for engineers. It also validates, how we continue to progress on building a strong organization culture which is aligned to our Values.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.