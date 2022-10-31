L&T Technology Services inaugurates new campus ‘Module X’ in Mysuru

- Advertisement - -

L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure play engineering services company, announced today the opening of its new campus in Mysuru, Karnataka, to cater to the design and development of embedded solutions, digital products and software engineering.

The new Module X Campus houses eight floors with engineers in this centre working on a wide spectrum of services covering multiple industries. The state-of-the-art modern campus has a capacity to seat over 1,300 engineers who will be working on high-end projects for LTTS’ Global Clientele.

The centre was inaugurated by Mr S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director of L&T who also cut the ceremonial ribbon and Mr. Amit Chadha CEO & Managing Director, LTTS.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services.

“Mysore, with its unique opportunities and pristine surroundings, is a vibrant destination for young professionals seeking the right work-life balance and is one of the key building blocks of LTTS; success story. As LTTS grows beyond the billion-dollar annual revenue milestone, the vision of developing the Mysore center is on fast track to attract new talent and help deliver even greater customer success journeys,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services.

LTTS has laid out plans to hire over 1,000 engineers in Mysore over the next 2 years as it rapidly expands its delivery and design centre in the city to cater to burgeoning demand for engineering services. The Mysore campus caters to LTTS’ Global Clientele in a plethora of engineering domains spanning Embedded, Digital Products and Solutions, Automotive, Telecom and Hi-Tech, VLSI, Medical, Quality, Validation & Verification, Design Automation and Plant Engineering.

The 35-acre LTTS Mysore campus which has a total current headcount of 4,000+ engineers, is also known for its exciting product engineering work for global customers has a track record of sustainable business practices including rainwater harvesting, STP water recapture and organic farming initiatives, especially the growing of medicinal plants.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.