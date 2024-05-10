L&T Technology Services celebrates innovation and talent at TECHgium 2024, India’s largest engineering hackathon

- Advertisement -

TECHgium®, India’s largest innovation platform for engineering students concluded its seventh edition on Thursday. More than 36,765 students registered from 503 engineering institutes across the country in the annual technology competition, held at LTTS’ newest Bengaluru campus.

Since its inception in 2016, TECHgium® has become the most sought-after academia-industry engineering innovation hackathon hosted by L&T Technology Services (LTTS). The winners of this year’s competition were awarded prizes totaling more than Rs 18 lakhs. Dr. Tessy Thomas, popularly known as the Missile Woman of India for her pivotal role in India’s AGNI missile project, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Her presence and perspectives during her keynote address, inspired the audience.

“It was wonderful to see the technological innovations presented by students from engineering colleges nationwide. Such technology innovations hold the potential to shape future-oriented engineering applications. L&T Technology Services has spearheaded this praiseworthy initiative, effectively mentoring these young minds in their quest for innovation over the past seven years. By bringing together the inventive ideas of young engineers, platforms such as TECHgium® are pivotal in #EngineeringTheChange not only within our nation but across the globe,” remarked Dr. Tessy Thomas.

The 7th edition of TECHgium® witnessed participation from leading IITs, NITs and state-level engineering colleges across the country. The two-day hackathon focused on the themes of Mobility, Sustainability and Hi-Tech encompassing areas such as UAVs, medical diagnostics, robotics, compute vision, analytics, electric vehicles, and wireless transmission, among others. Participants were motivated to solve real-world problems with creative solutions, offering them the chance to work with LTTS and earn recognition as TECHgium® innovators.

The winners of TECHgium® 2024’s 7th edition were the team from B V Raju Institute of Technology, Telangana, who impressed with their project on AI Based Situational Awareness Algorithms for eVTOL Detect and Avoid Systems​. The runner-up accolade went to students from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore for developing a TwinScape Oil Well Monitor prototype, while the second runner-up position was secured by students from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai for their solution on Knee Injury Detection System, an Intelligent Radiologist Assistant MRI​. Additionally, a special jury prize was awarded to a team from the B V Raju Institute of Technology, Telangana​ for their project on Identification of Flood Prone Areas in Urban Settlements.

Over nine months, the engineering students have dedicated themselves to the competition, receiving guidance from LTTS’ technical and subject matter experts. Following a series of evaluations and ideation sessions leading to the development of proofs-of-concept (PoCs), top 32 engineering teams were shortlisted. The finalists showcased their functional prototypes to an esteemed jury of industry veterans, academicians, and analysts. After a thorough evaluation, the top three winners were announced, highlighting the apex of innovation achieved through TECHgium®.

This year’s event saw the finalists present PoCs on a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including Carbon Chain, Robust Traffic Sign Detection in Challenging Conditions, Smart Air traffic management for eVTOLs, Autonomous Stock Checking Robot, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) X ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems) and Visual Inspection System among others.

Reaffirming LTTS’ commitment to advancing the fields of science and technology, Mr. Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of L&T Technology Services remarked, “TECHgium® stands as a premier platform celebrated by the global engineering, science, and technology academic communities. Our dedication to attract exceptional talent is evident through our investments in platforms like TECHgium®, a pivotal initiative for fostering innovation and expertise among aspiring engineers. The biggest impact of this initiative lies in effectively bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that has led to a fivefold increase in registrations and concept submissions since the program’s inception. My heartfelt congratulations go out to all participants and winners for their remarkable achievements, which not only contribute to the industry’s advancement but also propel us toward breaking new ground.”

