L&T Technology Services Celebrates 15 years of Collaboration with Eaton; Plans to Expand Engagement in Smart Products

- Advertisement - -

L&T Technology Services Limited announced the completion of 15 years of valued collaboration with Eaton, a leading global power management company with operations across 175 countries. Through the years, LTTS has provided diverse ER&D solutions and services in Product Development, Smart Platform adoption and supporting overall digital transformation.

LTTS & Eaton each have commitments to a greener future, and healthier tomorrow. LTTS will continue to provide support to Eaton around projects related to Sustainability, Digital Products, and also leverage its new offerings in Communication & Security space.

Luiz Huet de Bacellar, Vice President, Engineering and Technology – Electrical Sector, Eaton

Luiz Huet de Bacellar, Vice President, Engineering and Technology – Electrical Sector, Eaton, said, “LTTS is a valued engineering partner for Eaton as we grow our digital transformation initiatives. We appreciate their global delivery model and innovative offerings, and we look forward to a continued collaboration.”

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services said, “The LTTS-Eaton partnership is going strong for over a decade and a half. We are leveraging our industry-leading ER&D expertise along with our sustainability offerings to provide new edge solutions for Eaton helping them accelerate the planet’s transition to clean and renewable energy. The expansion of our continuing engagement is a testimony of continued customer confidence in our capabilities to ramp up our sustainability-focused initiatives for the benefit of our stakeholders and society.”

More Realeted : L&T Technology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.