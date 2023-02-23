L&T Technology Services and Qualcomm Selected by Thales for Enabling 5G Private Networks in Urban Railways

- Advertisement - -

L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has been selected by Thales to offer 5G driven next-gen connectivity solutions, which will include collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., allowing it to provide cutting edge solutions for the benefit of urban railway operators.

The solution leverages LTTS’ chip-to-cloud expertise, as well as technology portfolio of connected IoT devices and 5G small cells based on Qualcomm Technologies, to develop and deploy solutions for the Global 5G Private Network Industry, with digital offerings aimed at accelerating transformation across a range of industries including railway networks, aerospace, and automotive.

LTTS’ end-to-end 5G capabilities enable global enterprises with faster deployment, cutting-edge applications, and well-rounded managed services. This in turn facilitates creation of virtual private networks for 5G. With the support of Qualcomm Technologies’ comprehensive 5G technologies that enables intelligent cloud edge convergence, LTTS has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for 5G in Santa Clara (California). This CoE showcases a plethora of critical 5G driven applications, and its Lab-as-a-service offerings include MEC use cases development, end-to-end service validation, POC development showcasing and system integration, as well as validation and verification services for customers in key verticals.

The solution will include collaboration from Qualcomm Technologies which will provide pre-integrated Private Network solutions based on the Qualcomm® FSM™100 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells, and in the future, add the Qualcomm Edgewise™ Suite – a premium RAN automation and management solution. LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration. The combined prowess in accelerating the adoption of 5G private wireless networks won the distinction of being chosen as the engineering partner for global technology leader, Thales, in its endeavor to establish the ‘Internet of Smart Metros’ which will enable metros and urban railway networks to ‘talk’ to each other and ultimately transform the passenger experience with comfortable, seamless journeys and new services.

The need for increased efficiency in rail network operations coupled with the growing demand for advanced transportation infrastructure has contributed to the evolution of engineering and R&D services in the railroad sector. Analysts expect the smart railway market to grow from $28.9 billion in 2022 to $43 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent, led by advancements in digital technologies.

Ziad Rizk, Chief Operating Officer, Thales, Urban Rail

Ziad Rizk, Chief Operating Officer, Thales, Urban Rail Signalling said, “We are glad to team up with LTTS and Qualcomm Technologies in our mission to meet new mobility demands. As the transportation industry becomes more data-driven, this 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) deployments will provide new ways to monitor metros and infrastructure and deliver the best possible user experience.”

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “This engagement with Thales is a great validation of the collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and LTTS to accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for all Enterprises, including smart railways, using 5G Private Networks and connected devices. We are very happy to apply our latest technology innovations and portfolio of connected IoT and small cell products to support LTTS in its engagement with Thales in creating positive ROI and business impact to their customers across Thales’ key geographies and markets.”

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services said,

Commenting on the occasion, Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services said, “5G is one of our 6 big betswhich cuts across our diverse customer base and solutions. Through our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we are poised to significantly improve the next-mile connectivity in underground transportation leveraging private 5G networks. LTTS’ deep tech capabilities will further accelerate the potential of private 5G in Thales, Urban Rail Signalling’s underground and high-speed rail networks, potentially benefitting commuters around the globe”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.