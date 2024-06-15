L&T Technology Services and IIT Hyderabad forge strategic partnership to drive advancements in ADAS and C2VX Communication

- Advertisement -

L&T Technology Services Limited, and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) have announced a collaboration aimed at fostering industry and academia advancement in the domains of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) communication. This partnership represents a significant leap in the automotive landscape by bringing in cutting edge technologies across these domains.

LTTS and IIT Hyderabad’s engagement is designed to facilitate research and application of ADAS and CV2X technologies, with a focus on elevating road safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience. It seeks to harness the combined expertise of both entities to drive innovation and bring about transformative developments in connected vehicle ecosystems.

The project encompasses recent advancements within ADAS and CV2X technologies. It provides a comprehensive exploration of development of state-of-the-art features within Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as collision avoidance, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it will focus on the integration of AI-driven algorithms and sensor technologies to enhance real-time hazard recognition and response capabilities, as well as the research and development of robust communication frameworks for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything communication.

“At IIT Hyderabad, we are dedicated to nurturing a culture of innovation and research excellence. The partnership with LTTS provides an opportunity for our students to immerse in real-world industry projects, while equipping them with practical experience and expertise in developing pioneering solutions within the ADAS and CV2X domains. We are confident that it will provide an invaluable exposure to cutting-edge technologies, preparing them to excel in shaping safer and more intelligent mobility industry,” said Dr. Rajalakshmi P Professor and Head of Department (Electrical Engineering), Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

Mr. Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President – Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services.

“We are excited about the partnership with IIT Hyderabad for the future of connected vehicles. LTTS has a successful track record of offering high end engineering solutions to global automotive OEMs. By harnessing our collective strengths, we aim to pioneer transformative solutions that will elevate the safety and efficiency standards of connected vehicles,” said Mr. Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President – Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services.

