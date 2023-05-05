L&T Technology Services’ 6th edition of engineering hackathon TECHgium® sees record participation

- Advertisement - -

TECHgium®, the popular academia-industry engineering innovation hackathon hosted by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) concluded its sixth edition on Thursday. More than 31,000 students registered from 481 engineering institutes across the country in the annual technology competition held at LTTS’ Mysore campus.

TECHgium® is India’s largest innovation platform for engineering students with a prize money of INR 20 Lakhs with the top winner taking away INR 10 Lakhs.The two-day event focused on the themes of Sustainability, UAVs, medical diagnostics, compute vision, analytics, EVs and EV infrastructure, and wireless transmission. It aims at encouraging aspiring engineers to gain exposure to real-world problem statements and showcase their innovative ideas and solutions to address industry challenge statements.

Participants went through a rigorous process that lasted 9 months during which students were mentored by technical and subject matter experts from LTTS. After multiple rounds of evaluation and ideation, leading to the evolution of proofs-of-concept (PoCs), the final 25 engineering teams were shortlisted. The finalists exhibited and presented their working prototypes to a jury comprising industry veterans, academicians, and analysts who then shortlisted the top 3 winners of TECHgium®.

This year’s TECHgium® saw the finalists presenting PoCs on a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including bio-composite material using alginate, autonomous warehouse robots, plug-in kit for ready charging, X-Ray based artifact detection and removal, and early detection of muscle cramps using Electromyography, among others.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services

Speaking about the 6th edition of TECHgium®, Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer & Board Member of L&T Technology Services said, “TECHgium® provides an opportunity for aspiring young engineers to exchange ideas and collaborate. This year the event is all the more special since it was held at our Mysore campus, one of LTTS’ oldest campuses and a hub for engineering innovation. It is encouraging to see the level of enthusiasm and creativity displayed by young engineering minds. LTTS is proud to play a role in shaping the future of the nation with such innovative and out-of-the-box thinking.”

The team from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Punewas declared the winners of the 6th edition of TECHgium® 2023, for creating an Alginate based Bioplastic for food packaging application. The first runner-up was students from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore for developing a plug-in kit for ready charging, while students from IIT Guwahati were adjudged the second runner-up for their solution on Electro-mechanical charging device for TPMS. There was also a special jury prize awarded to Sri RamakrishnaEngineering College, Coimbatore forengineering an Autonomous Warehouse Robot.

TECHgium® has been a popular forum among students and faculty of engineering institutes across the country since its inception in 2016.

