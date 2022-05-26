LONG AWAITED COMPUTEX 2022 KICKED OFF -A GRAND ANNUAL TECH EVENT(24TH -27th MAY)

- Advertisement -

The global press conference held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center opened with the theme of Digital Resilience for the Global ICT Industry. James Huang, TAITRA Chairman, joined by Paul Peng, Chairman of Taipei Computer Association, Barry Lam, Founder and Chairman of Quanta Computer, Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, Director General of Delta Research Center, CK Tseng, President of Arm Taiwan, and Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, to discuss how the ICT industry can turn the challenges of the pandemic into opportunities and create a better future with digital technologies.

The long-awaited physical COMPUTEX 2022 kicked off on May 24 and will end on 27th May . This is COMPUTEX Digital Go Online Exhibition organized by TAITRA, an online exhibition that breaks the geographic barriers and limitations to connect international buyers and exhibitors at a grand annual tech event.

COMPUTEX 2022 is one of the world’s three major information and communication shows. In addition to demonstrating Taiwan’s tech and economic strength, it also brings together international exhibitors, buyers, and startups, creating a global technology ecosystem.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance at the opening ceremony to witness the rapid development of new digital technology were President Tsai Ing-Wen, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) James Huang, and Chairman of Taipei Computer Association Paul Peng.

President Tsai Ing-wen stated, ” COMPUTEX is an important platform for the global technology industry, which not only enables Taiwanese companies to strengthen their international collaboration and connect to the global market, but also shows the capabilities of Taiwan’s ICT industry to the world. In the future, the development of advanced technologies such as AI, quantum computers, and cloud computing will be highly dependent on chips. Therefore, Taiwan will leverage its strengths in high-end hardware manufacturing and empowering ICT innovations in various industries to make the overall economy more competitive. Also, we will actively work together with enterprises to accelerate the digital transformation process and to build the next golden decade of Taiwan’s technology industry. “

“Over the past twenty years, technology, our shared global language, has empowered the world and resulted in important milestones. Even when facing urgent challenges such as the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, technology has allowed infinite possibilities,” said TAITRA Chairman James Huang. “COMPUTEX’s mission has always been to introduce technologies to the world and help make a difference, and this year’s event offers an upgraded, hybrid exhibition experience. We look forward to stimulating technological innovation and heading into the future with global technology companies.”

The leading global ICT companies showcase their innovative technologies and solutions at COMPUTEX. GIGABYTE showcased high-performance computing applications, including AI, 5G, edge computing, intelligent traffic management, security, and gaming and entertainment. Delta Electronics chose to focus on sustainability and presented energy and thermal management solutions for applications such as industrial automation, data center infrastructure, and EV charging. KIOXIA displayed its XG8 series of client SSDs for high-end notebooks, desktops, and workstations. Furthermore, Garage+ Pavilion selected 48 startups to showcase innovative capabilities in numerous fields, including AI, IoT, health care, and green technology.

COMPUTEX 2022 Provides an Overview of the Global Technology Ecosystems

COMPUTEX 2022 features six main themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability. In addition, a virtual exhibition, COMPUTEX DigitalGO, is held from today to June 6. By making use of diverse channels, COMPUTEX 2022 has created an interactive platform for global engagement and provided a comprehensive overview of the future developments in the global technology ecosystems.

In addition to the comprehensive exhibition, COMPUTEX also offers keynote speeches and forums. This year’s CEO Keynotes, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), NXP Semiconductors (NXP), Micron Technology, and Supermicro will share their corporate visions from a technology perspective. Microsoft and NVIDIA will also give keynote speeches, streaming live on COMPUTEX’s Youtube channel.

Metaverse Development and Semiconductor Innovation Accelerated by the Pandemic; Embracing Digital Transformation Is the Key to Strengthening Business Resilience

Facing the challenges brought by the pandemic, Barry Lam, Founder and Chairman of Quanta Computer, believed that the demand for mobile computing and cloud computing has increased exponentially over the past two years. In the future, the market will require more innovative technologies to create new application scenarios coupled with a more flexible global supply chain. Moreover, the time to market will be the key to success.

On the other hand, CK Tseng, President of Arm Taiwan, suggested, “the pandemic has highlighted the importance of semiconductors in the tech industry, driving more companies to accelerate their technical innovations via advanced semiconductor technology. We are working with our partners to redefine the future of computing, delivering technology that will address the demands of AI, autonomous systems, cloud computing, the Metaverse and much more.”

In the ever-changing political and economic context, building digital resilience is the key to steady growth under the new normal. Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, Director of Delta Research Center, gives the example of his corporation. He stated that enterprises would proactively devise comprehensive alternatives to their end-to-end business flows and periodically and rigorously rehearse them to ensure they can go through ominous events that disrupt the global economy. In addition, more and more IoT technologies have been adopted to strengthen the resilience of smart manufacturing production lines and the operations of smart green buildings.

As 5G and AIoT technology become more prevalent, and businesses accelerate the pace in which they digitally transform, Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, believes raising tech intensity, embracing cloud and harnessing the power of data will be key in building business and organizations’ digital resilience. Sun said that the cloud not only brings tremendous opportunity to accelerate innovation, and create new business models, but most importantly, it allows industries to thrive and grow in the post-pandemic world.

COMPUTEX has grown, transformed with the industry, and established its reputation as the world’s leading platform. The expo will continue with the position of “BUILDING GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY ECOSYSTEMS”, featuring the latest tech trends: Innovative Computing, Accelerating Intelligence, Digital Resilience, Connected X-Experience, Innovations and Startups, and Sustainability.

David Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Micron, delivered a 2022 COMPUTEX keynote speech themed “The Era of Pervasive, Data-Driven Experiences.” Micron’s President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will also join to share Micron’s continued commitment to its critically important operations and partnerships in Taiwan. Moore discussed Micron’s view on how new technologies across devices, the intelligent edge, data centers and the cloud are enabling an emerging world of rich, pervasive, data-driven experiences that transform the way we live and work. Micron’s close collaborations with global partners across the technology ecosystem is key to providing breakthrough user experiences and productivity gains at scale.

EVENT HAS IN STORE:

Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager for Micron’s Commercial and Components Group, will also keynote at the COMPUTEX Forum on Thursday, May 26. Bahal will discuss what lies ahead for Micron’s Crucial memory and storage innovations and the role these products play in the current and next generation of computing ecosystems in his session titled, “Advancing Consumer Technology.”

COMPUTEX 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from May 24 to May 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council will organize COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights.

The COMPUTEX Forum will be held on May 26 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Section J. In the morning, in the first session titled “Technology Empowerment,” Texas Instruments, Ericsson, NXP, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology will discuss how global technology giants find partners, achieve new advancements, and embrace change.

In the afternoon, in the second session, Delta Electronics will talk on “Unceasing Innovation for a Net Zero Future” and demystify how businesses are leveraging digital technology to achieve sustainability and reach the 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target. Finally, in the third and final session themed “Application Advancements,” HTC, IBM, Dassault System, and Nokia Taiwan will discuss the metaverse and how businesses can actively deploy smart living and successfully create new work modes.

Furthermore, “Live Studio,” a new addition to this year’s event, will serve as the official news channel for COMPUTEX 2022 and provide participants with the most up-to-date and complete event coverage throughout the show. The “Guided Tours” are another highlight of the event. Industry KOLs will personally lead the tours, take fans around the booths, and put a brand new spin on technology discovery. In addition, media outlets, including Embedded Computing Design from the US, Dempa Publications from Japan, and IT Chosun from South Korea, will cover COMPUTEX, showing Taiwan’s scientific and technological achievements and potential to the world!

This year, COMPUTEX 2022 is being held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. In addition to technology trend sharing, industry application demonstrations, and the fun and interactive live studio and guided tours, there are photo booths for each of the six themes. Participants who take photos in each booth and upload the photos will be entered to win the event organizers’ limited edition COMPUTEX 2022 NFT

COVID-19 has brought severe impacts on supply chains and reshaped the global economy, urging the global ICT industry to adapt to unexpected challenges. COMPUTEX returns to the showground after the world has faced the pandemic for two years. This year’s show is hybrid and continues its positioning for building global technology ecosystems. COMPUTEX 2022 creates this tech-forward platform to unlock future trends as well as to debut products.”

“This year’s COMPUTEX CEO Keynote is bringing together the greatest industry leaders to showcase how technology shapes a more connected world,” said James Huang, TAITRA Chairman. “We look forward to hearing David’s keynote as he highlights how Micron collaborates with worldwide industry leading partners to enable the data-centric experiences surrounding our daily lives.”

“Taiwan is the best hub for international companies to expand to the Asia-Pacific region due to its software-hardware integration, the high-tech talent pool, and geographical advantage. Moreover, there are urgent demands on Taiwanese products during the pandemic, which once again proves that we are reliable partners in the global technology sector. Therefore, we welcome friends from all over the world to visit and seek beneficial opportunities for mutual partnerships.”

