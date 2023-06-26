Logitech Sight AI Camera Makes Hybrid Work Meetings More Equitable for Remote Participants

- Advertisement - -

Logitech announced Logitech Sight, an AI-powered tabletop camera. Logitech Sight works with the front-of-room camera – Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini to intelligently capture the best perspective of meeting participants and track conversations as they move around the conference room. In today’s hybrid work landscape in which 43% of remote employees report not feeling included, Logitech Sight helps solve the disparity between hybrid teams by giving remote workers an “at the table” experience when meeting with in-office colleagues.

Anand Lakshmanan, Chief on India at Logitech

“In the current hybrid work landscape, we no longer find ourselves confined to equal-sized video setups as we did during the peak of the pandemic. The prevalence of hybrid work has posed a new challenge of ensuring equitable experiences for all. Logitech Sight, in conjunction with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini, utilizes AI technology inspired by the art of filmmaking to address this challenge. By incorporating multiple camera angles and intelligent direction, Logitech aims to bring remote participants into the physical room, facilitating a more inclusive and immersive collaboration experience. With valuable insights from research and positive feedback from customers in India, Logitech is confident to have successfully tackled one of the vital issues that businesses are facing in the hybrid work era.” stated Anand Lakshmanan, Chief on India at Logitech.

Logitech Sight is the latest in a series of innovations designed to level the playing field for all workers, regardless of whether they choose to collaborate from the office, home, or anywhere else. This is the New Logic of Work: designing technology solutions for all people in all spaces.

As an AI-powered camera, Logitech Sight provides alternative perspectives—by extending audio and video into larger rooms—to Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini camera at the front of the room. With dual 4K cameras and seven beamforming microphones, Sight captures conversations and nonverbals as they naturally happen. This ultimately enhances employee participation and engagement by helping remote attendees feel as if they’re actually seated at the table. Coming later after launch, Sight will enable RightSight with Smart Switching, adaptive intelligence that selects the best view between the tabletop camera and front-of-room camera, intuitively switching between camera views of in-person interactions and tracking conversations naturally.

By integrating with leading video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, Sight makes it easy to use hybrid-friendly meeting layout features like Zoom Smart Gallery and Microsoft Teams dynamic view. Compatibility with popular platforms also gives IT teams assurance that their smart room technology will continue to meet the evolving needs of their hybrid workforce.

Logitech Sight is easy to install with included mounts and integrated cable management—a critical feature for IT teams who need to equip collaboration spaces in a flexible, scalable way. Management is simple through Logitech Sync, free software that enables device monitoring, updating, and troubleshooting from a cloud-based interface. Logitech Sight is backward compatible with Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, so IT teams can confidently deploy this new technology with their existing video bars.

Sight not only enhances RightSight 2 Speaker View but works alongside Scribe, Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini to help solve one of today’s most pressing challenges in the hybrid workplace: making meetings more equitable for everyone.

Approach to Sustainability

Logitech is committed to creating a more equitable and climate positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. That’s why Logitech Sight will partially be made using lower impact materials like post-consumer recycled plastics and low-carbon aluminum when possible and will be shipped in responsibly sourced packaging.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Sight will be available globally in mid-2023 with an MSRP of INR 3,37,550.

