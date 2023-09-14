Logitech Launches the new Logitech Pebble 2 collection in the Indian market

- Advertisement - -

Self-expression has never been more relevant, so now’s the time to let your vibe shine in your personal set-up as Logitech Introduces the new Logitech Pebble 2 Collection, an iconic keyboard and mouse to make your workspace match your aesthetic tastes.

A modern and minimalist duo, the Pebble 2 Combo includes the new Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, an upgrade to the fan-favorite Logitech K380 and Pebble. This compact jumpsuit comes in three colors – made from a minimum of 49% recycled plastic – to match any style: Tonal Graphite, Tonal White and Tonal Rose. This ultra-portable duo allows you to switch devices at the touch of a button, to work, browse and chat according to your desires. A dedicated Pebble 2 Combo for Mac is also available.

The Pebble Keys 2 K380s offers comfortable and enjoyable typing, with round keys and a quiet, laptop-like typing experience. Search, screenshot, emoji menu and many other functions can be accessed instantly with Fn hotkeys to save time and get more done. The Logi Options+ App also allows you to customize the 10 Fn keys, such as instant opening of the most used applications, in order to do things your way.

The Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, the ultimate portable mouse, features a thin and lightweight design, with a round pebble shape that fits naturally in the palm of your hand. Thanks to Silent Touch technology which eliminates 90% of click noise. Users will be able to customize the middle mouse button with Logi Options+ App to assign shortcuts to their favorite applications, like Whatsapp or Spotify, or to perform everyday actions like showing/hiding the desktop, taking screenshots and much more Again.

The collection, Pebble 2 Combo, Pebble Keys 2 K380s and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is priced at INR 5,995, INR 4,195 and INR 2,295 respectively. The products are certified carbon neutral and come in responsibly sourced packaging. Plastic parts include certified post-consumer recycled plastic:

Pebble Keys 2 K380s: 64% for Tonal Graphite and 49% for Tonal White, Tonal Rose, Tonal Sand, and Tonal Blue.

Pebble Mouse 2 M350s: 76% for Tonal Graphite and 58% for Tonal White, Tonal Rose, Tonal Sand and Tonal Blue.

