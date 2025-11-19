Logitech Launches Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard

- Advertisement -

Logitech announced the launch of Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard powered by any light—sunlight or artificial light—with no charging interruptions and no setup stress. Built with Logitech’s proprietary Logi LightCharge technology and designed for modern life, the keyboard features a full-size layout, laptop-style typing, and smart customizations that simplify work and personal tasks.

Wireless devices free us of cables and hassle, but remembering to charge them can create unnecessary friction. Today’s users expect simplicity, reliability, and an intuitive, hassle-free experience that just works. Signature Slim Solar+ delivers just that. It stays charged without interruptions and is built to run for up to four months in complete darkness, so people can stay focused on what truly matters to them.

“Even the need to think about charging can be a distraction, so we designed Signature Slim Solar+ to take that off your plate completely,” said Mr. Art O’Gnimh, General Manager of Core Products Group at Logitech. “It stays powered by light – any light – clearing your desk of cables and eliminating the need to ever physically charge it, while bringing elegance and comfort to your workspace. That’s one less thing to worry about on a busy working day.”

Designed for Sustainability

The plastic parts in the graphite version of Signature Slim Solar+ feature 70% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, and include a specially designed rechargeable battery built to last up to 10 years, eliminating the need for replacement. These choices align with Logitech’s Design for Sustainability principles, aiming to reduce our carbon footprint while ensuring durability, reliability, and long-term performance.

Key Features

At the core of Signature Slim Solar+ is the proprietary Logi LightCharge technology, a unique power system that combines a light-absorbing strip, a long-lasting battery built to last up to 10 years, and energy-efficient design for reliable, cable-free use. Thoughtfully crafted design: The slim, low-profile form creates a clean, minimalist desk setup that reduces visual clutter and complements modern laptops, monitors, and peripherals, bringing a sense of order and style to any workspace.

The slim, low-profile form creates a clean, minimalist desk setup that reduces visual clutter and complements modern laptops, monitors, and peripherals, bringing a sense of order and style to any workspace. Comfortable, familiar typing experience: The keyboard features a laptop-style feel, Scissor-switch keys, and a full-size layout with a number pad.

The keyboard features a laptop-style feel, Scissor-switch keys, and a full-size layout with a number pad. Multi-device, multi-OS compatibility: It works seamlessly across operating systems with a multi-OS layout, and allows users to switch typing between up to three devices; your work computer, home laptop, tablet, or phone, using Easy-Switch keys.

It works seamlessly across operating systems with a multi-OS layout, and allows users to switch typing between up to three devices; your work computer, home laptop, tablet, or phone, using Easy-Switch keys. Customizable through Logi Options+: With the Logi Options+ App, users can personalize their keyboard experience, assigning Smart Actions to automate common tasks, or using the AI Launch Key to instantly access preferred tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT.

Technical Specifications

Powered by Logi LightCharge

Works for up to 4 months in total darkness once fully charged

Full-size layout with number pad

Laptop-style typing experience

Multi-OS printed layout (Windows/macOS/ChromeOS)

Easy-Switch keys (connect and type on up to 3 devices)

Customizable Action Key

Customizable AI Launch Key (Not available on the For Mac version)

Fully customizable row of F-Keys

Supported by Logi Options+ App on Windows and macOS

Supported by Logi Tune and Logitech Sync for IT management

Compatible with Logitech Flow when paired with supported mouse

Durable battery with up to 10-year lifespan

On/off power switch

Pricing and Availability

Signature Slim Solar+ is available in Graphite color variant at INR 12,295.

