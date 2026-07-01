Logitech Launches Signature Comfort Plus M850 L Mouse with Built-In Palm Support

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Logitech announced the launch of the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L and M840 L, the newest addition to Logitech’s Signature Series of everyday tools designed for modern work and life. The Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse is engineered to effortlessly integrate into any current desk setup to alleviate the hand fatigue of long days where work and personal tasks overlap. It reduces the small, repeated friction of constant switching between tasks and devices, making work-life smoother across the day through enhanced comfort, quieter clicks, and simple controls. The new comfort-focused mouse proudly debuts Logitech’s palm cushion support.

Mr. Art O’Gnimh, General Manager of Mice & Keyboard Solutions Group at Logitech

“People now spend long, full days at their desks, constantly moving between tasks, screens, and personal moments,” said Mr. Art O’Gnimh, General Manager of Mice & Keyboard Solutions Group at Logitech. “The M850 L is designed to step in as an easy workspace upgrade, a tool that doesn’t ask for attention, it gives it back, removing small distractions and adding premium comfort to your daily routine so everything feels smoother and more effortless.”

An Effortless Upgrade for Work Comfort

The Signature Comfort Plus M850 L is designed to enhance comfort and everyday ease right alongside your existing tools. The mouse features Logitech’s debut palm cushion design, paired with a sculpted right-hand shape and rubber side grips for a more relaxed feel over long hours. Real-world tested by professionals, the palm cushion is tuned for the kind of long desk days people actually experience.

It supports more natural hand positioning and quieter mouse clicks, complete with Easy-Switch capabilities across up to three devices, customizable shortcuts, meeting controls, and streamlined AI navigation access via the Logi Options+ app.

Ready for Business

The Signature Comfort Plus M850 L for Business is also fully adapted for enterprise deployment at scale. The Signature Comfort Plus M850 L for Business combines individual employee comfort with secure connectivity and simplified fleet management. A Logi Bolt USB-C receiver is included for secure, reliable connectivity in high-density corporate environments.

Devices can be monitored through Logitech Sync*, giving IT teams centralized visibility into device and firmware status. Multi-OS compatibility, quiet operation, and customizable controls support employee productivity without adding IT complexity. With global availability and customer support, it’s built to scale seamlessly across your workforce.

Designed for Sustainability

Signature Comfort Plus is developed in line with Design for Sustainability principles. Plastic parts in the Comfort Plus contain between 49% and 77% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, depending on the color, helping enhance circularity and lower the products’ carbon footprint. Products ship in FSC™-certified paper packaging and are designed for long battery life, reducing the frequency of battery changes.

Key features

Cushion-first comfort design: Logitech’s first palm cushion mouse is paired with a sculpted right-hand shape and rubber side grips for a naturally supported grip.

Logitech’s first palm cushion mouse is paired with a sculpted right-hand shape and rubber side grips for a naturally supported grip. Quiet productivity experience: Silent mouse clicks help reduce distraction in shared and hybrid workspaces.

Silent mouse clicks help reduce distraction in shared and hybrid workspaces. Multi-device, multi-OS compatibility: It works seamlessly across operating systems with a multi-OS layout, and allows users to switch typing between up to three devices; your work computer, home laptop, tablet, or phone, using Easy-Switch keys.

It works seamlessly across operating systems with a multi-OS layout, and allows users to switch typing between up to three devices; your work computer, home laptop, tablet, or phone, using Easy-Switch keys. Customizable controls with Logi Options+: With the Logi Options+ App, users can personalize their workflow, assigning Smart Actions to automate common tasks.

With the Logi Options+ App, users can personalize their workflow, assigning Smart Actions to automate common tasks. Long-lasting, multi-year battery life: up to two-year mouse battery life.

Core technical highlights

Mouse*

Palm cushion support design

Right-hand sculpted shape with rubber side grips

Silent clicking and scrolling

SmartWheel precision and fast scrolling

Customizable buttons via Logi Options+

Actions ring direct access via Logi options+

Easy-Switch multi-device connectivity (up to 3 devices)

Multi-OS compatibility

Up to two-year battery life

Business version

Logi Bolt USB-C secure wireless receiver

Compatible with Logitech Sync device management

Enterprise deployment support

Pricing and availability

Signature Comfort Plus M850 L palm cushion mouse, will be available in India at INR 7,762, and the M840 L at INR 6,468 in Graphite and Off-White color variants.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Logitech

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