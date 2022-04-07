Logitech Launches New Signature M650 Wireless Mouse and Signature M650 L Mouse

- Advertisement -

Logitech launches Signature M650 Wireless Mouse and Signature M650 L Mouse. The wireless mouse is designed to upgrade any desk setup and improve the overall work experience with features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly silent clicks and a contoured comfort design that enables faster, more comfortable work than ever before.

“There are more than a billion knowledge workers in the world, and around half of them don’t use a mouse or have an entry level or corded mouse with limited functions,” said Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India. He further added that “The Signature M650 offers a true Logitech signature experience with simple productivity functions that make working all day easier and faster.”

Logitech M650 (both size)

Whether working on a document or browsing through a website, the Signature M650’s SmartWheel helps to deliver precision when needed and speed in an instant. The Signature M650 and larger size Signature M650 L also feature SilentTouch technology, reducing click noise by 90% compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse, ideal when clicking during a video call. Enjoy a strong wireless connection and a battery that lasts up to two years, giving you complete peace of mind.

With two sizes and a left-handed option, a contoured shape, a soft thumb area and rubber side grip, the Signature M650 inclusive design allows you to work comfortably for extended hours and gives you the ability to customize the side buttons to favorite shortcuts with Logitech Options+. The Signature M650, available in off-white, graphite and rose, works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, ipadOS and Android operating systems. Connect in an instant via Bluetooth(R Low Energy or Logi Bolt USB receiver.

Sustainable design considers environmental and social impacts from the moment raw materials are sourced right through to end-of-life. At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint, which is why a portion of the Signature M650’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic – 64% for the graphite, 26% for off white and 26% for rose. Logitech’s PCR program illustrates the brand’s commitment to designing for sustainability and ensures that plastics in end-of-life consumer electronics are given a second life. Current initiatives for scaling this commitment mean that approximately half of the mice and keyboards in Logitech’s largest portfolio include some level of PCR plastic and that new product introductions will use PCR plastic, wherever possible.

The Logitech Signature M650 is available in three color variants – Rose, Graphite and Off white whereas Signature M650 L is available in Graphite color variant only.

