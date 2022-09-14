Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired, Wireless and PLUS Versions

- Advertisement - -

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced the G502 X, G502 X LIGHTSPEED and G502 X PLUS, the latest versions of the world’s most popular gaming mouse, with an array of breakthrough innovations for the best gaming experience possible. The G502 X continues the legacy of delivering unrivaled gaming performance by meticulously redesigning the G502 form, and by updating it with the most advanced gaming technologies, including the introduction of LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India

“The G502 is an icon in gaming and we know that the community has been looking for the next-generation offering,” said Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India. “We reimagined the iconic G502 with design and engineering updates that elevate the legendary gaming mouse into a new era of play. With lighter materials and cutting-edge technology, the new G502 X promises to continue the G502 tradition of ultimate performance and total control.”

Exclusive to Logitech G, all G502 X models come with the all-new LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response. LIGHTFORCE is a revolutionary micro switch technology that combines the benefits of optical switches with the important actuation feel of mechanical switches that gamers love. Optical switches offer fast speed, performance and good reliability over the life of the mouse.

LIGHTFORCE uses galvanic contact parts within the switch that operate just like mechanical switches, to maintain that crisp feeling. The result is optical and mechanical triggers engineered in unison, delivering the ultimate gaming performance. LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches provide reliable, ultra-low latency optical actuation combined with the best attributes of crisp, tactile mechanical clicks.

The G502 X touts a redesigned, reversible and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes and grip styles, a redesigned scroll wheel with higher stability and reduced weight, while retaining the G502’s iconic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes, USB-C charging for wireless versions, as well as a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and maximum rigidity. The G502 X also comes equipped with the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor, offering a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration.

Along with activity and performance without the wire and, when combined with LIGHTFORCE, features response times 68 percent faster than the previous generation. The LIGHTSPEED wireless protocol update also allows gamers to connect two LIGHTSPEED devices to one receiver using the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB. Players can choose to operate G502 X with the same receiver as their Logitech G915, G915 TKL, or G715 gaming keyboards.

In addition, the G502 X line is compatible with Logitech G POWERPLAY wireless charging mats for unlimited battery life without wires. The G502 X PLUS model comes with LIGHTSYNC RGB with the following features, flowing 8-LED lighting that is customizable and adapts as the user plays, startup and power-down effects, and battery optimization through active play detection. All three mice are available in black and white colorways.

