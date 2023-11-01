Logitech Introduces MK370 Combo for Enhanced Business Security and Productivity in India

- Advertisement - -

Logitech is showcasing the MK370 Combo for Business at InfoComm India 2023, a high-quality pair of wireless mouse and keyboard that ensures reliability and practicality for its users, now upgraded with enterprise-grade security for business users.

Mr. Anand Lakshmanan, Head of India at Logitech

Mr. Anand Lakshmanan, Head of India at Logitech said, “Business and IT leaders have a pivotal role in equipping their workforce with tools that can substantially enhance their efficiency. Our enhanced edition of Logitech’s highly acclaimed keyboard and mouse combo, the MK370 is a dynamic pair that presents a seamless blend of user-friendliness, uncomplicated functionality, resilience, and adaptable technology, catering adeptly to their everyday tasks, whether situated in the office or working remotely from home.”

The Logitech MK370 Combo delivers a practical and comfortable experience without compromising on quality. The mouse features a comfortable, contoured, and ambidextrous shape, catering to the needs of both right and left-handed users. As peripherals that are equipped with solutive features, the mouse comes with Silent Touch Technology that removes 90 percent of typing and clicking noise, removing unwanted distraction.

The keyboard is packed with spill-resistant capabilities, enabling it to withstand liquid spills of up to 60ml. The full-size keyboard further simplifies data entry and navigation with eight convenient shortcut keys and a full number pad. It also features a programmable “F” row for increased productivity. Moreover, the keyboard features durable keys and adjustable sturdy tilt legs, providing an extra layer of flexibility and ergonomic support during work sessions.

Besides the outstanding design, both of MK370 wireless keyboard and mouse are also equipped with Logi Bolt technology to deliver reliable connections even in congested Wi-Fi environments. The MK370 boasts an exceptional battery lifespan, with an impressive duration of 36 months for the keyboard and 18 months for the mouse.

Users can maximize the flexibility of the MK370 by utilizing Logi Options+, a powerful and user-friendly application that allows customization for Logitech mice and keyboards. It offers predefined control profiles for popular business applications such as Google Chrome™, Edge, Safari, Zoom, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and Microsoft Teams. Additionally, Logi Options+ empowers IT help desk staff to remotely deploy and manage the combo through a convenient mass firmware update.



“Our MK370 embodies the essence of simplicity, endurance, and versatility. With its ergonomic design and fortified security, it’s not just a product; it’s a partner for those seeking to amplify their productivity. Whether you’re in a bustling office or making your mark from home, MK370 is here to empower. It’s more than tech; it’s your trusty collaborator in this exciting journey of modern work.” added Anand Lakshmanan.

Approach to Sustainability

Beyond its array of remarkable features, the MK370 Combo also aligns with Logitech’s sustainability objectives by incorporating next-life plastics and FSC-certified packaging. This unwavering dedication to sustainability underscores that the MK370 not only fulfills its performance commitments but also actively contributes to a more environmentally conscious and accountable tomorrow.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech MK370 Combo for Business is already available in India at an MRP of INR 4500.

