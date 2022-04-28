Logitech G Unveils Light Wireless Esport Gaming Mouse

- Advertisement -

Logitech G, a leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today unveiled its lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT. Complete with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the HERO 25K sensor, and a highly refined mechanical design, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT is quickly becoming the new standard reference for the world’s elite esports professionals.

To meet the demands of competitive gaming, the new PRO X SUPERLIGHT was designed to remove all obstacles to winning by being Logitech G’s lightest, fastest PRO Wireless mouse yet. Meticulously redesigned and engineered to reduce weight while enhancing performance, the new PRO X SUPERLIGHT is less than 63 grams and nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless.

In addition, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT features a more responsive 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless for untethered play and up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivaled precision, speed and maneuverability.

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT comes equipped with Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI, the industry’s first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level — approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair — without compromising on accuracy. The sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.

The HERO 25K sensor utilizes a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power efficient than previous Logitech G sensors. The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is available in black, white and Magenta colour options.

“With the PRO X SUPERLIGHT we pushed the boundaries of what’s possible when you combine innovative technologies like LIGHTSPEED and HERO 25K with a super lightweight design” said Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.