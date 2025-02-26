LOGIC’s Google EDLA-Certified HX Series Redefines Interactive Displays for Education, Business, and Beyond

- Advertisement -

LOGIC, a leading solution provider in the AV industry and a sub-brand of Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking HX Series of Interactive Flat Panels. Certified by Google EDLA, the HX Series seamlessly integrates with Google’s ecosystem, offering a transformative experience across education, business, healthcare, retail, and more. This innovation is not just a step forward in interactive display technology—it’s a leap into the future of collaboration, learning, and engagement.

In classrooms, the HX Series is revolutionizing the way students and teachers interact. At leading schools, educators are using the 4K displays to create immersive, collaborative learning environments. With support for up to 40 simultaneous touchpoints, multiple students can work together on the same screen, nurturing teamwork and creativity. Access to Google Classroom, YouTube EDU, and other Google tools allows teachers to deliver dynamic, multimedia-rich lessons. Virtual labs, mathematical simulations, and support for regional languages further enhance the learning experience, making education more inclusive and engaging. One teacher shared, “The built-in analytics help me track student participation in real-time, enabling me to tailor my teaching approach instantly. It’s like having a co-pilot in the classroom.”

Google’s EDLA certification ensures that the HX Series provides a secure, reliable, and high-performance Android experience. By complying with Google’s standards, EDLA-certified devices like the HX Series are well-suited for enterprise environments, government use, and secure business operations. This certification not only enhances the device’s functionality but also ensures seamless integration with Google’s ecosystem, making it a trusted choice for educators and institutions.

In the corporate world, the HX Series is redefining how teams collaborate. Enterprises are leveraging these panels to streamline hybrid meetings, enabling teams to annotate directly on the screen during brainstorming sessions. Remote participants can join via Google Meet / Microsoft Teams / Zoom, while the wireless sharing feature allows employees to present from their devices effortlessly. The integration with productivity tools like Google Workspace ensures that meetings are not just efficient but also highly interactive. Companies report a significant reduction in meeting times and improved decision-making processes, thanks to the HX Series’ intuitive design and advanced features.

The healthcare sector is witnessing a transformation with the HX Series. Hospitals are utilizing these interactive displays to enhance patient consultations, displaying medical images and treatment plans in stunning 4K clarity. During medical training sessions, the panels allow trainees to explore 3D anatomical models and annotate directly on the screen, creating a hands-on learning experience. This technology is proving to be a vital tool in improving both patient care and medical training.

Why the LOGIC Interactive Display – HX Series Stands Out

What sets the LOGIC Interactive Display’sHX Series apart is its ability to adapt to diverse industries while delivering consistent, high-performance results. With features like precise multi-touch capabilities, crystal-clear audio, and seamless integration with Google Workspace, it empowers users to collaborate, innovate, and communicate like never before. Whether it’s a classroom, boardroom, hospital, or retail store, the HX Series is redefining what’s possible.

The LOGIC HX Series is more than just a tool—it’s a gateway to endless possibilities. By combining cutting-edge technology with the power of Google’s ecosystem, LOGIC is helping organizations across industries unlock their full potential. Experience the future of interactive displays with the LOGIC HX Series, where innovation meets impact, and possibilities aren’t just endless—they’re exponential.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LOGIC

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 107