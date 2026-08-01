LOGIC Upgrades ZX Series Interactive Displays to Android 16, Delivering Smarter, Faster and More Secure Collaboration

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LOGIC, the flagship visual solutions brand under Online Instruments (India) Limited, introduces the Android 16-powered ZX Series Interactive Flat Panel Display, upgraded from Android 14 to Android 16, reinforcing its commitment to delivering next-generation collaboration solutions with enhanced performance, intelligent AI capabilities, advanced security, and seamless user experiences.

The ZX Series, backed by Google EDLA certification and earlier powered by Android 14, now runs on Android 16, offering users a faster, smarter, and more secure interactive experience. The latest operating system enhances system responsiveness, strengthens security and privacy, improves multitasking capabilities, and delivers AI-powered optimizations that enable seamless digital collaboration across classrooms, training centres, and meeting spaces.

Key Features of the ZX Series

Performance Without Lag: Powered by an Octa-Core CPU (A72×4 + A53×4), Mali-G52 GPU with 3 cores enabled, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage on board with TF Card Expansion designed for seamless classroom teaching, content sharing, and real-time annotations.

Touch & Write Like Never Before: The ZX Series interactive display is equipped with 40-point touch and 20-point writing functionality, enabling simultaneous interaction from multiple users. The responsive touch technology ensures accuracy and reliability, providing a smooth writing experience suitable for classrooms, training, and collaborative environments.

AI That Makes Learning Smarter: Every display comes with NeoAI, an in-built AI companion designed to make classes and meetings more engaging. With features like:

Ask AI for instant answers,



Circle It. Know It: to explain circled content in real time,



Smart Mapping to organize handwritten notes,



Smart Test Builder to generate quizzes instantly,



AI Painter to turn sketches into detailed images, and



Video Pilot + Live Subtitles for multilingual content,

Teachers, trainers, and professionals can present in ways that truly connect.

Note Pro—More Than a Whiteboard: The Note Pro app transforms the display into an intelligent hub with handwriting-to-text conversion, built-in NCERT eBooks, GeoGebra, chemistry models, solar system simulations, a gamified quiz builder, multilingual support, and cloud-based save, share, and file import/export (PPT, PDF, flipcharts).

Brilliant Visuals & Easy Connectivity: The display comes with true 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160), 10-bit color depth, 72% NTSC, 450 nits brightness, and a 178° viewing angle, making every detail sharp and vivid. Add to that HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C, DP, Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.3, TF card support, 9-way wireless screen sharing, and split-screen view, and collaboration becomes effortless.

Control at Your Fingertips: With the web-based Device Management System (DMS), IT teams can monitor and manage displays remotely—from adjusting volume and brightness to installing apps and sending announcements—all from a single dashboard with role-based access.

Speaking on LOGIC’s latest product advancement, Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Chief Business Officer, Online Instruments (India) Limited said,”The ZX Series IFPD has always been designed to deliver an intelligent and seamless collaboration experience. With the upgrade to Android 16, we are taking that experience a step further by offering enhanced security, improved performance, and future-ready compatibility. This upgrade reinforces our commitment to continuously enhancing our products and ensuring that our customers benefit from the latest technology while continuing to leverage the trusted capabilities of the ZX Series.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LOGIC

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