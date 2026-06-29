LOGIC Strengthens Enterprise Collaboration Portfolio with Future-Ready LOGIC Pods

- Advertisement -





LOGIC, a visual solutions brand by Online Instruments (India) Limited has strengthened the positioning of LOGIC Pods as an integrated AV framework for enterprise collaboration spaces. Designed for modern work environments, LOGIC Pods bring displays, conferencing peripherals, cable management, and AV equipment together within a single structured solution.

As organizations rethink boardrooms, training rooms, conference halls, and collaborative work hubs, the need for clean, efficient, and easy-to-deploy AV infrastructure has become stronger. LOGIC Pods address this requirement by helping enterprises create organized, professional, and technology-ready spaces without the complexity of conventional AV setups.

From boardrooms and training centers to conference halls and collaborative work hubs, LOGIC Pods provide organizations with a clean and organized infrastructure that supports effective communication and teamwork.

Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Chief Business Officer, Online Instruments (India) Limited & LOGIC

“Enterprise workspaces are changing quickly, and collaboration areas now need to be simpler, cleaner, and easier to use,” said Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Chief Business Officer, Online Instruments (India) Limited & LOGIC. “With LOGIC Pods, we are strengthening our focus on integrated AV infrastructure that helps organizations bring displays, conferencing tools, and equipment into one streamlined framework. The goal is to make collaboration spaces more efficient, professional, and ready for the way teams work today.”

Built for the New Era of Collaboration

Unlike conventional AV setups that often involve multiple components, exposed wiring, and inefficient space utilization, LOGIC Pods deliver a consolidated solution that improves both functionality and visual appeal.

Key features of LOGIC Pods include:

● Clean and organized setup: LOGIC Pods help reduce visible wiring and equipment clutter, creating a neater meeting environment that looks professional and is easier to manage.

● Flexible configurations: Available in single and dual-display options, LOGIC Pods can be used across different room formats, from small huddle spaces to larger boardrooms, training rooms, and conference areas.

● Wide display compatibility: The solution supports display sizes ranging from 43″ to 110″, making it suitable for a variety of enterprise meeting and collaboration spaces.

● Better collaboration experience: By bringing displays, conferencing devices, and AV equipment into one integrated structure, LOGIC Pods make it easier for teams to connect, present, and collaborate across locations.

● Works with leading platforms: LOGIC Pods support collaboration environments built around platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Cisco Webex.

● Efficient use of space: The structured design helps organizations make better use of available meeting room space while keeping the setup clean and accessible.

● Durable build: Designed using quality materials, LOGIC Pods are built for regular use in enterprise environments.

● Customization options: With different sizes and configurations available, LOGIC Pods can be adapted to suit specific room requirements and AV setups.

Supporting Future-Ready Workspaces

As hybrid work models continue to influence workplace design, enterprises are increasingly investing in technology infrastructure that enables seamless interaction between in-office and remote teams. LOGIC Pods are designed to support this transition by creating collaboration spaces that are intuitive, scalable, and adaptable to changing business needs. Whether deployed in executive boardrooms, innovation centers, meeting lounges, training facilities, or collaboration hubs, LOGIC Pods provide organizations with a practical and future-focused solution that enhances productivity while elevating the overall workplace experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LOGIC

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 113