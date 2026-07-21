LOGIC Expands Workspaces Portfolio with HudlDock – A Tool-Free AV Solution for Huddle Rooms

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LOGIC, the flagship visual solutions brand of Online Instruments (India) Limited, announced the expansion of its Workspaces portfolio with the launch of LOGIC HudlDock. This all-in-one tabletop collaboration unit is designed to streamline the deployment of technology-enabled huddle rooms and agile meeting spaces.

The release of HudlDock follows the recent rollout of LOGIC Pods, the brand’s integrated AV framework engineered for large-scale boardrooms and training centers. With this latest addition, LOGIC now provides enterprises with a unified, scalable AV infrastructure that extends from the largest conference halls down to the most compact focus rooms.

As corporate real estate shifts toward modular and flexible workspace designs, organizations require AV infrastructure that can keep pace without necessitating constant structural modifications. The LOGIC HudlDock addresses this operational challenge by consolidating display mounting, video conferencing support, and cable management into a single, freestanding tabletop unit. Engineered for rapid scalability, the system features a tool-less installation process that allows a fully operational collaboration space to be commissioned in under 30 minutes.

By eliminating the need for wall mounting, the HudlDock preserves office aesthetics and empowers facility managers to easily reconfigure room layouts. Furthermore, its brand-agnostic architecture ensures straightforward compatibility with a wide array of commercial displays and unified communications (UC) platforms, allowing enterprises to leverage their existing hardware investments.

Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Chief Business Officer, Online Instruments (India) Limited

“With LOGIC Pods, we streamlined AV infrastructure for boardrooms and large collaborative hubs. The HudlDock completes that ecosystem by bringing the same clean, structured design to smaller, agile spaces,” said Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Chief Business Officer, Online Instruments (India) Limited. “Deploying technology in huddle spaces has traditionally been a resource-heavy process, often requiring extensive coordination between IT, facilities, and external integrators. With HudlDock, we are eliminating that friction. It delivers a professional, brand-agnostic collaboration experience that organizations can deploy rapidly, without the structural complexities and downtime of wall-mounted setups.”

Key Technical Specifications:

Display Support: Accommodates 32″ to 55″ commercial displays, supporting weights up to 35 kg.

Accommodates 32″ to 55″ commercial displays, supporting weights up to 35 kg. Mounting Compatibility: VESA patterns ranging from 200 × 200 mm to 600 × 400 mm.

VESA patterns ranging from 200 × 200 mm to 600 × 400 mm. Adjustability: Manual height-adjustable display mount to ensure optimal viewing ergonomics across diverse desk heights.

Manual height-adjustable display mount to ensure optimal viewing ergonomics across diverse desk heights. AV Integration: Integrated videobar mount with the flexibility to position hardware above or below the display.

Integrated videobar mount with the flexibility to position hardware above or below the display. Cable Management: Optional integrated Power Distribution Unit (PDU) for concealed wiring and a clutter-free tabletop environment.

Optional integrated Power Distribution Unit (PDU) for concealed wiring and a clutter-free tabletop environment. Ecosystem Flexibility: Brand-agnostic design fully compatible with leading commercial display and video conferencing manufacturers.

With the launch of LOGIC HudlDock, LOGIC continues to strengthen its portfolio of innovative workplace collaboration solutions. Designed to simplify AV deployment while enhancing meeting experiences, HudlDock empowers enterprises to build scalable, future-ready collaboration spaces that seamlessly combine functionality, flexibility, aesthetics, and operational efficiency.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LOGIC

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