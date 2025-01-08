Logic Estilo Luxe – Defining Luxury in Display

- Advertisement -

LOGIC introduces Estilo Luxe, a sophisticated evolution in its premium LED display portfolio that seamlessly blends advanced technology, breathtaking visuals, and timeless design. Crafted for discerning users, Estilo Luxe stands as a testament to how luxury and innovation can redefine display experiences.

At the heart of Estilo Luxe is COB (Chip on Board) technology, a breakthrough in LED videowalls. This advanced technology delivers superior visual performance with exceptional brightness, high contrast ratios, and reduced pixel gaps, ensuring crisp, vibrant visuals from every angle. Combined with its deep black substrate, Estilo Luxe enhances contrast and renders rich, life-like colours that captivate viewers, even under challenging lighting conditions.

Designed to simplify user experience, Estilo Luxe features a built-in SoC (System on Chip) that eliminates the need for external devices and complex configurations. The integrated system offers seamless content management, plug-and-play operation, and effortless switching between sources, making it ideal for users seeking sophistication without sacrificing simplicity.

With its ultra-slim profile of just 31mm and minimalist design, Estilo Luxe integrates effortlessly into upscale environments, whether mounted on walls or displayed on premium floor stands. Its clean, elegant aesthetic makes it an ideal addition to boardrooms, executive lounges, retail spaces, and luxury interiors. The expansive 170° cinematic viewing angle ensures that every seat in the room offers a perfect view, creating a visually immersive experience for every audience.

Performance meets practicality with Estilo Luxe’s durable, IP54-rated build, which protects against dust and splashes, ensuring reliability in demanding conditions. This thoughtful design guarantees long-lasting performance, making it a trusted solution for both professional and personal spaces.

Enhancing the audiovisual experience, Estilo Luxe features built-in 30W dual speakers that deliver rich, immersive sound without the need for external audio systems. The seamless integration of superior visuals and sound creates a multisensory experience, transforming any space into a visual and auditory masterpiece.

Whether for professional presentations, luxury retail, or high-end home entertainment, Estilo Luxe delivers Full HD and 4K resolution with exceptional clarity. Adjustable brightness settings enhance viewer comfort, making it suitable for extended use while maintaining crisp and vibrant visuals.

“Our Estilo Luxe series brings together the highest standards of visual quality and reliability. This product is meticulously crafted to meet the expectations of premium users, offering exceptional performance for luxury-driven spaces,” says Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Business Head at LOGIC.

From luxury boardrooms requiring precision displays to executive lounges seeking a touch of elegance, Estilo Luxe elevates environments with its combination of aesthetics, performance, and reliability. By integrating advanced technology with timeless design, LOGIC continues to set new benchmarks for premium display experiences.

