Loco to be the Broadcast Partner for the Valorant Challenger Series South Asia, Organized by Riot and Nodwin

Loco, the world’s leading independent esports and live-streaming platform, is excited to announce that it is the broadcast partner for the Valorant Challenger Series South Asia, organized by Riot and Nodwin. It is the first time that the India Valorant league is being broadcasted in Hindi, which will be streamed exclusively on Loco..

As the exclusive Hindi streaming partner for the event, Loco will be delivering the viewers with an immersive entertainment experience on the platform. Fans and enthusiasts can catch the high octane action unfold live in real time on Loco in Hindi and English.

A highly anticipated esports event, the Valorant Challenger Series South Asia features some of the best teams in South Asia. A total of ten teams will be participating in this league for a chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023 and a chance at the massive total prize pool of more than INR 1.15 Crore ($139,098 USD).

The teams participating are divided into two groups, group A will include Velocity Gaming, Gods Reign, GodLike Esports, True Rippers Esports, MLT Esports. Group B will feature Orangutan, Reckoning Esports, Lethal Esports, Aster Army, and Medal Esports.

Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco

“We are thrilled to be the broadcast partner for the first Valorant VC Series South Asia 2023,” said Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco. “As the Esports industry continues to experience significant growth in India, we are committed to providing our audience with an immersive entertainment experience. Our focus has always been on broadening the scope of esports in India and localizing content to enable grassroots activation. Offering our viewers an exclusive opportunity to watch the tournament in Hindi, we are breaking down language barriers and making the game accessible to all.” he added.

Loco is dedicated to delivering the best possible viewing experience for esports fans across India. Driven by its mission to “democratize gaming”, Loco’s localized/ vernacular streams are enabling the grassroots activation and engagement of esports. Broadcasting the Valorant Challenger Series South Asia in Hindi, Loco is taking a big step forward in achieving this goal. Be sure to tune in and catch all the action live!

