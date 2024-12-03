Lockheed Martin selects Christie MicroTiles LED for its AMAZE visual display system

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to announce that Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, has selected MicroTiles® LED as a critical component of its Amorphic Appearance Zero-Projector Environment (AMAZE) visual display system for the F-35 Lightning II program.

Christie will supply customized, low-latency MicroTiles LED for AMAZE systems to meet the demands of the F-35 program. Each system includes over 1300 MicroTiles LED modules to create a highly immersive, 360-degree domed simulated environment for flight training.

AMAZE features a smaller footprint compared to projector-based training systems, a modular design for tailorable fields of view, and reduced system complexity. MicroTiles LED delivers exceptional performance, contrast, and black levels, which are critical for simulating nighttime environments.

Mr. Michael Phipps, president and chief operating officer, Christie

“We’ve worked closely with the team at Lockheed Martin to deliver a solution that meets their precise display performance specifications. AMAZE offers an outstanding simulation environment, and we’re pleased that Lockheed Martin selected MicroTiles LED as a key component of this leading-edge system,” stated Mr. Michael Phipps, president and chief operating officer, Christie.

Lockheed Martin describes AMAZE as the next generation in immersive pilot training technology and leads the training and simulation industry to a new era of low-maintenance, high-fidelity trainers. AMAZE increases visual system performance, expanding the simulator training curriculum opportunities while decreasing the life cycle costs beyond traditional, projector-based systems in use today. The system is ideal for a variety of simulation, training, and immersive experiences for the defense industry, commercial companies, and academic institutions.

Christie’s award-winning TAA-compliant MicroTiles® LED features flip-chip technology, which increases the life of the LEDs by dissipating heat more efficiently, as well as common cathode technology, which reduces power consumption, resulting in Christie’s most energy-efficient design to date.

Lockheed Martin will display MicroTiles LED at its booth, #1449, at I/ITSEC, which will be held from December 2 to 6 in Orlando, Florida.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 139