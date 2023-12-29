LIVA Z5 Plus Mini PC – Unleashing Powerful Performance with Intel® Raptor Lake 13th Core™ Processors

- Advertisement - -

In the ever-evolving landscape of Mini PCs, the LIVA Z5 Plus stands out as a powerhouse, driven by the formidable Intel® Raptor Lake 13th Core™ processors. This brand-new addition to the market brings a substantial performance boost, featuring up to 10 cores that seamlessly handle even the most demanding tasks with efficiency and grace.

Performance That Commands Attention

The Intel® Raptor Lake 13th Core™ processors redefine the capabilities of the LIVA Z5 Plus Mini PC. With an impressive array of up to 10 cores, this Mini PC takes on computing tasks with unparalleled speed and precision. From resource-intensive applications to multitasking, the LIVA Z5 Plus ensures a smooth and responsive user experience.

Visual Brilliance in 4K UHD

Elevating the visual experience, the integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics enable the LIVA Z5 Plus to process videos and imagery in stunning 4K UHD. The inclusion of 2*HDMI, DisplayPort, and Type C (Alt. DP) allows the Mini PC to support up to four displays, providing an expansive workspace for enhanced productivity and multitasking capabilities.

Wi-Fi 6E: Redefining Connectivity Standards

The LIVA Z5 Plus and Z5E Plus embrace Wi-Fi 6E technology, prioritizing data transmission security and optimizing signal quality in the face of interference. With connection speeds reaching up to 9.6 Gbps, this Mini PC ensures a seamless experience for streaming high-quality movies and videos across multiple devices simultaneously.

Lightning-Fast Networking with 2.5GBase-T

Anticipating the future of networking, the upcoming 2.5GBase-T (2.5G) technology promises lightning-fast speeds of up to 2.5 gigabits per second. This advancement empowers the LIVA Z5 Plus series with ultra-swift 2.5Gbps network access, making it ideal for managing data-intensive tasks in both office and home environments.

Effortless Upgrades and Enhanced Data Performance

The LIVA Z5 Plus series introduces a convenient M.2 connector interface, allowing users to effortlessly upgrade their devices with an SSD module. Embracing PCIe® 4.0 technology, these Mini PCs double the data transfer rate compared to the previous PCIe® 3.0 standard. With support for PCIe® Gen4 x4 SSDs, the LIVA Z5 Plus series delivers superior data performance and lower latency, ensuring a responsive and efficient computing experience.

In conclusion, the LIVA Z5 Plus Mini PC emerges as a game-changer in the realm of compact computing. Fueled by the potent Intel® Raptor Lake 13th Core™ processors, this Mini PC not only meets but exceeds expectations in terms of performance, connectivity, and visual excellence. Whether you’re a professional seeking a reliable work companion or a tech enthusiast pushing the boundaries of possibility, the LIVA Z5 Plus series stands ready to elevate your computing experience to new heights. With its innovative features and forward-looking technologies, it sets a new standard for what a Mini PC can achieve.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LIVA

