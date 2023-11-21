LIVA Z5 Plus Mini PC is Compact, Power-Efficient, Easy-To-Install and Cost-Effective

- Advertisement - -

LIVA Z5 Plus Mini PC, from ECS group is compact, power-efficient, easy-to-install and cost-effective. The specs of LIVA Z5 Plus Mini PC include:

Intel 13 Gen Core (TDP 15W) processors

Windows 11

Support 4 display outputs

Dual Gigabit LAN

802.11ax wireless connectivity

Up to 4K Resolution

Up to 64 GB memory

LIVA Mini PCs are compact, power-efficient, easy to install and cost-effective. LIVA Mini PCs are widely used in Smart Retail, POS, video conferencing and factory inspection applications. The new Z5 series is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i processor, supporting 64GB DDR4 RAM with various I/O ports, and a superfast M.2 2280 PCI-E NVMe Gen-4×4 SSD storage. Connectivity includes two 2.5GbE and 802.11ax wireless technology.

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd is a subsidiary established from Elitegroup Computer Systems is known as ECS in 2022. ECSIPC focuses on vertical industrial application products providing solutions to create higher commercial operation efficiency and value by combining our own global service network with existing channel resources for maximum synergy.

