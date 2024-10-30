Lightware Enhances AV Technology Landscape with Advanced Solutions and Strong Market Growth in India

- Advertisement -

Lightware Visual Engineering, a European leader in AV technology, specializes in high-fidelity signal management with a diverse range of matrix switchers, extenders, and AV-over-IP systems. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Swapnil Nagaria, Area Sales Manager, Lightware Visual Engineering shares insights about their cutting-edge AV solutions and growing market presence in India.

Can you tell us about Lightware and its product offerings?

Lightware Visual Engineering is a European manufacturer of audiovisual products, specializing in a wide range of AV solutions. We manufacture products like AV over IP extenders, switchers, matrix switchers, and modular matrix switchers. All our products are made in Europe, specifically in Hungary, Budapest. We’re known for our robust solutions, such as the USB-C AV over IP products, including 10G, 1G, and 20G AV over IP. Our 20G AV over IP solution supports uncompressed 4K 4:4:4 60 signals, which is quite advanced. We also offer a USB-C switcher and various USB-C solutions like extenders and AV over IP solutions, USB-C cables, and modular matrix switchers.

What sets Lightware apart from its competitors?

The major advantage of Lightware is the robust quality of our products, which stems from our focus on manufacturing in Hungary. We invest heavily in research and development (R&D), which enables us to stay at the forefront of technology, particularly with solutions like USB-C and AV over IP. Our products are designed to meet the latest market needs and trends.

How is the Indian market responding to AV over IP solutions?

In India, we’re seeing great acceptance of AV over IP technology. As more industries rely on AV solutions, IP integration is becoming a major part of the workflow, as it allows signals to be transmitted and managed over IP. With the rise of laptops and other devices supporting USB-C connectivity, there’s a strong demand for USB-C solutions that can transmit 4K 60 4:4:4 video, along with camera, microphone, speaker, and Ethernet support—all through a single USB-C cable.

How has the response been at InfoComm 2024?

The response has been fantastic. We’ve had a lot of customers, consultants, and partners visiting our booth. The interest in our solutions, especially in USB-C and AV over IP technologies, has been really positive.

