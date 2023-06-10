Lightstorm establishes strategic partnership with SupertronVAD for its self-service NaaS Platform; Polarin

- Advertisement - -

Lightstorm, a digital infrastructure provider is expanding its market reach through its partnership with SupertronVAD Venture,for its newest product – a unique Network-as-a-Service (Naas) Platform – Polarin. SupertronVAD is one of the fastest growing value-added distributors in India, Asia and the MEA market and is known for its wide range of innovative and technologically advanced products.



Polarin helps enterprises transform their businesses by providing them with agility, scalability and visibility, to consume instantaneous network services with complete transparency. This enables them to access and utilize them on-demand in a simple and efficient manner as they would consume any other Cloud service. This is done by eliminating the cumbersome process of months of network setup and multiple partner onboardings, thereby allowing faster GTM execution.

Prasanna C, General Manager & Head of Business, Polarin by Lightstorm

“Partnerships are the fundamental pillar for Lightstorm’s presence in the mid-market segment and our relationship with SupertronVAD provides more value to that pillar to form a strong foundation and a powerful ecosystem to maximize Polarin’s outreach. Polarin is a product we have designed and built closely keeping customer pain points in mind, and we are extremely excited to bring it to the market” said Prasanna C, General Manager & Head of Business, Polarin by Lightstorm

This partnership aims to expand the outreach of the Polarin platform, by fostering GTM activities targeted to mid-market customers across an array of industries. The strong foundation that Lightstorm has set in the digital infrastructure industry, coupled with SupertronVAD’sPan India presence with 36 Branch offices across 37 states and UTS, covering 712 districts with a team of over 650 employees, apart its Singapore and Dubai operations and in-depth knowledge of the Indian market, will facilitate easy access of these solutions to customers.

Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD (Value Added Distribution Venture), SupertronVAD

“We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Lightstorm, a globally established organization. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey as it brings an innovative and future ready NaaS offering to our portfolio” said Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD (Value Added Distribution Venture), SupertronVAD. By joining forces, we aim to provide our channels and customers with exceptional opportunities in the digital transformation space.As Network as a Service (NaaS) market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9% from 2022 to 2030 and we are feeling great to be part of such unique offering for the first time in India. We expect NaaS to become an important and, someday, the only way to design, build, scale, and manage network interconnections forevery organisation be it small, medium, or large enterprises. Adopting NaaS not only provides flexibility but it furthermore adds business value through scalability, agility and pushes a transition from CAPEX to OPEX for network infrastructure.

