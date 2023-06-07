Lightspeed Photonics Appoints Mahir Mehta as CBO and Eyeing Global Expansion

- Advertisement - -

Lightspeed Photonics, an innovator working to transform the photonics industry with next-generation processors that integrate photonics with electronics, announced the appointment of Mahir Mehta as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). With extensive experience in business development and a proven track record in nurturing startups, Mehta brings valuable insights and expertise to this role. In his new position, Mehta will drive strategic business growth, develop key partnerships, and leverage his extensive industry knowledge to forge a roadmap for the application of LightSpeed’s technology in multiple industries.

Mehta has over 25 years of international experience in various geographies, including Singapore, Malaysia, China, the United States, and India, holding significant positions in finance, business planning, operations, and business development. Mehta joins Lightspeed Photonics from Intel, where he served as the Business Development Director for the Internet of Things (IoT) and played a pivotal role in driving the success of the Intel Startup Program.

While working at Intel, Mehta created key partnerships and helped to facilitate the growth of numerous startups within the Intel Startup Program. His comprehensive knowledge of emerging technologies and product roadmaps, and his talent for devising effective business-use cases and strategies, played a crucial role in Intel achieving significant results.

Rohin Y, Founder-CEO of Lightspeed Photonics

“It gives us immense pleasure to welcome Mahir Mehta as our Chief Business Officer,” said Rohin Y, Founder-CEO of Lightspeed Photonics. “Mahir brings a wealth of experience in business development and finance to the table. But it is his passion for fostering startup growth that sets him apart, making him an essential asset to our leadership team. We firmly believe that his strategic vision and deep-seated knowledge of our industry are just the catalysts Lightspeed Photonics needs to soar to uncharted territories. Lightspeed Photonics is poised to disrupt how data center systems are made. Mahir Mehta’s expertise will allow us to further explore how our visionary technology could be used within multiple industries to unlock new capabilities and competitive advantages. This will help speed our business in meeting its goals for new partnerships and revenue.”

Prior to his role at Intel, Mehta held notable positions at Star and HP, where he excelled in portfolio management, treasury operations, corporate finance, and business planning.

