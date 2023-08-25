LG’S NEW LIFESTYLE SCREEN IS A VERSATILEON-THE-GOENTERTAINMENT SOLUTION

- Advertisement - -

LG Electronics (LG) announces the global rollout of its latest Lifestyle Screen, the unique LG Stanby ME Go (model 27LX5). The innovative new model boasts a 27-inch touch display and a 20W four-channel speaker system cleverly integrated into a stylish and sturdy carrying case. Building on theportability and versatility of the original StanbyME, the 27LX5lets users enjoy memorable entertainment experiences wherever they go.

Perfect forwatching movies,playing games and more,the StanbyME Gocan be used indoors or out;itscarrying case and built-in batteryenabling take-anywhere convenience, superior screen protection and up to 3 hours of use without connection to an external power outlet.In addition to the new Lifestyle Screen’s large display and robust speakers, the case includes safe storage for the product’s streamlined remote control and power cable.

StanbyME Go complements its portability with versatile adjustability that supports a range of different uses and personal preferences. Users can tilt the screen to achieve the best viewing angle, rotate it 90 degrees from landscape to portrait and back, adjust its height by up to 18 centimeters, or put it in Table mode. When set toTable mode, the StanbyME Go’s screenliesflat in the lower part of the case,allowing users to play digital board games including chess and ‘Hidden Catch,’or switch on the virtual record player for a fun, nostalgic listening experience. Conveniently, LG’s Lifestyle Screen automatically turns on when its case is opened and turns off when it is closed.

The StanbyME Go also offers proven durability, as evidenced by its successful completion of 11 tests compliant with the U.S. military’s rigorous MIL-STD-810G standard. The tests demonstrate that the 27LX5 can handle a wide variety of environmental factors, including low pressure, high temperature, low temperature, dustand salt spray, and provides protection against accidental drops, vibration and shock.

For maximum viewing immersion, the built-in speakers of Stanby ME Go automatically optimize audio output to the front of the screen. Viewing experiences are further enhanced through support for Dolby’s advanced video and sound technologies, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Equipped with LG’s proprietary webOS smart TV platform, StanbyME Go lets users effortlessly connect to their iOS or Android devices. Moreover, voice recognition makes it possible todo app launching, adjust sound and search for contents completely hands-free – an especially helpful feature for those who like to cook, clean or take on other tasks or activities while they watch.

LG’s Lifestyle Screen products are revolutionizing the user and viewing experience, presenting new waysto enjoy content and new lifestyle value for today’s consumers. LG StanbyME Go is set to launch globally, starting in the U.S. this month, with plans for global roll out to key markets in Europe including Italy, France, UK, Spain, Germany from next month.

LG will be showcasing its latest lifestyle TVs, including Stan by ME Go Stanby ME, along with the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, from September 1-5.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LG Electronics

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.