LG to unveil highly anticipated laptops LG Gram series line-up: A new era of innovation!

- Advertisement - -

LG is set to make waves with the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated laptops LG Gram series. Designed to deliver exceptional performance, ultra slim design, and uncompromising portability, the Gram series is set to become synonymous with excellence in the world of laptops.

The LG Gram 13th Generation series launch is scheduled for the 14th of June 2023, and it will be a momentous occasion for tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. The unveiling will take place exclusively on LG’s official website, lg.com/in/lg-gram, where visitors will have a front-row seat to witness the next evolution of LG’s renowned laptop series. This eagerly awaited launch will introduce consumers to the next level of LG’s acclaimed laptop series, promising to redefine the boundaries of performance, portability and usability.

Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India

Commenting on the same, Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “We are incredibly excited to introduce the highly anticipated Gram series, meticulously crafted for a seamless user experience. The launch would signify a new era of excellence in the realm of laptops, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. This new series surely embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation.”

LG’s commitment to revolutionising home entertainment industry is evident in every aspect of the Gram series, promising a laptop experience like no other.The official launch event on the 14th of June 2023,is sure to leave a significant mark on the diverse consumer segments. By visiting lg.com/in/lg-gram, consumers will have the chance to delve into the intricate details of the Gram series and witness first-hand the advancements that LG has incorporated into its latest models and series.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.