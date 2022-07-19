LG Launches 2022 Range of LG Gram Laptops

LG Electronics (LG) bringing its lineup of new upgraded Gram laptops. Ultra-light, ultra-portable and boasting exceptional performance and long battery life, the new upgraded models continue the brand’s legacy of go anywhere computing convenience. Stylish designs with additional new features have made the laptops faster and even more powerful.

The diverse lineup includes four exciting new models with 16:10 aspect ratio screens: LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q). With more screen space than most laptops’ 16:10 displays, the latest LG Grams can display more information at once. The new anti-glare panels further prevent screen reflections during the day or while outdoors and while the full HD IR Webcam transforms the video conference experience.

To cater to the needs of the most demanding users, LG Gram laptops are Intel® EvoTM Platform verified, powered by a 12th Gen Intel® CoreTM with i7 processor with faster LPDDR 5 RAM and NVMe Gen 4 SSD unlock high processing speed. LG Gram models 17Z90Q and 16Z90Q feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure longer periods of use between charges, giving users the freedom to roam around while still staying connected.

LG Gram 17 and 16 feature a high resolution of WQXGA (2560×1600) and LG Gram 14 features WUXGA (1920 x 1200). The new displays are ideal for both entertainment and work, delivering stellar picture quality with vibrant, accurate colours, excellent contrast and sharp details with a wider angle. The four-sided super-slim bezel design enhances viewer immersion and adds to the premium product’s sleeker, more sophisticated appearance. The DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut brings content to life, providing a more precise, colourful and detailed display on a big screen.

The all-new LG Gram laptops feature the latest AI sensing technology like Face Login, LG Glance by Mirametrix and AI Noise cancellation. The AI based reactive software helps the users by protecting privacy, boosting productivity as it maximizes convenience while minimizing user actions.

The new upgraded LG Gram comes with a more intuitive UX for easy use. LG has introduced fresh and original wallpapers with trendy and attractive colours, making the display more appealing. As part of LG’s efforts towards environmental protection, the LG Gram comes in with recyclable packaging material.

Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG Gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1,350 grams. Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 tip the scales at just 1,199 grams and 999 grams respectively. With LG’s ultra-narrow bezels and a hidden hinge design, all four models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

All four variants feature Thunderbolt 4, which can be used to transfer, charge, and display data simultaneously, and has USB 4 compatibility. The device is charged using a USB C port.

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is tested by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability. The new range of Gram laptop will be available both in online & offline channel.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India said, “LG Gram has been designed to maximize consumer usability. The new models with additional features like facial recognition and noise cancellation aim at transforming the user experience. We provide our customers with the latest cutting-edge technology to enhance their lifestyle. We believe this new 2022 LG Gram lineup will set new standards in user experience, and we are confident our customers will love it.”

Mr. Akshay Ahuja – Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India

Sharing his views on the launch, Mr. Akshay Ahuja – Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India said, “We are happy to launch LG’s new and exciting range of LG Gram laptops during the much awaited shopping event – Amazon Prime Day which is on July 23 & 24th this year. I am confident that our customers will appreciate the best-in-class features the laptops have to offer. At Amazon we continue to build a strong portfolio in the laptop category providing customers withvast selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery and a great shopping experience. Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment.”

