LG is ‘Most Trusted TV Brand’ in India in 2022: Trust Research Advisory

- Advertisement -

LG Electronics, India’s leading Television brand has once again been recognized for its Superlative Performance, Innovative Technology, exhilarating design and best in class customer service. LG has been acclaimed as the ‘Most Trusted Brand for TVs, by Trust Research Advisory (TRA)’s report, an independent syndicated study conducted by the TRA Research (formerly known as Trust Research Advisory). LG TVs were ranked No. 1 in India in its respective category, in the study that spanned across 16 Indian cities, amongst ­8000 unique brands across industries and categories. This is the straight third year when LG TVs have been awarded as the Most Trusted TV Brand. Additionally, it was also the Most Desired Brand for TVs in 2021.

Trust Research Advisory is India’s foremost data Insights Company, which is dedicated to understanding, simplifying, and researching aspects that makes the intangibles of brands more measurable. The report assists business decisions and gives brand insights on solutions to consumer behaviour. Trusted Research Advisory has been publishing India’s Most Trusted Brands in ‘The Brand Trust Report’ for the last 11 years consecutively.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hak Hyun Kim, Director – Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “To be endowed with such a high honour for three consecutive years validates our strong commitment towards the Indian market and its acceptance of our products. Our collection of TVs offers great diversity that is suitable to all kinds of consumer groups, without compromising on quality and ultra-modern features. We have always placed our focus on understanding the needs and desires of Indian consumers and we persistently strive to adapt and adept.”

LG offers a wide range of televisions catered to the changing demands of consumers, thereby, making it the perfect choice for watching movies, Sports & Playing Games. LG has been a leader in display technologies over the years with their OLED display. LG OLED TVs comes with self-lit pixels technology producing infinite contrast and perfect blacks for an enhanced viewing experience. Further, equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, LG TVs takes entertainment to the next level.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.